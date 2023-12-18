Lawmaker notes Marcos order on water projects

A leader of the House of Representatives strongly backed the recent order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to concerned government agencies to complete all water-related projects by April next year, stressing swift action to mitigate the effects of an expected drought.

A statement quoted Rizal 4th District Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe F. Nograles as saying that Marcos’s order “signifies the government’s commitment to protect our people from the harsh effects of the coming drought.”

Nograles said he hopes “our agencies tasked with overseeing these projects will not only comply, but seek to exceed expectations.”

The country is facing the potential of the most severe drought in decades, with only 10 typhoons entering the Philippines this year compared to the annual average of 20, as recently announced by the government.

Additionally, the Department of Science and Technology predicts “moderate to severe drought conditions” from February to May 2024, with 77 percent of the country’s provinces expected to be in drought by the end of May due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

Nograles emphasized the urgency of swift action to mitigate the effects of the anticipated drought

“Time is of the essence, and every moment of inaction will lead to more families being affected by the drought,” the lawmaker said.

Nograles also praised the recent approval of House Bill 9663 (proposed National Water Resources Act, or NWRA), aimed at establishing a Department of Water. He highlighted the importance of a cohesive framework for national water management, policymaking, and planning, especially in the face of the climate crisis.

“Now more than ever, we need a united body instead of various fragmented units to manage our water resources. The passage of the [NWRA] is instrumental towards achieving that aim and protecting this invaluable resource,” the lawmaker said.