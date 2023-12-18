GSIS to insure over 132,000 public school buildings

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced it will provide fire insurance for more than 132,000 public school buildings under the Department of Education (DepEd) nationwide.

The total fire insurance for these public school buildings is worth P843.11 billion and will cover fire, lightning and natural catastrophes for a one-year period effective from January 1, 2024, the state pension fund manager said through a statement.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) helped put together the insurance coverage, marking a pivotal step in the nation’s focus on educational infrastructure security under the National Indemnity Insurance Program (NIIP), according to the GSIS.

The NIIP, an initiative of the BTr, aims to provide adequate and comprehensive insurance protection to critical government assets such as schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.

“With the rising frequency of natural calamities, protecting public school buildings becomes a priority of the government,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in the statement as saying. “Our partnership with [the] DepEd is a step towards ensuring financial resilience in support of its agenda.”

In addition to insuring DepEd’s school buildings, the GSIS has provided a 24/7 personal accident insurance coverage for all DepEd personnel, covering death and medical expenses.

“We are committed to look after the well-being of our DepEd members by providing them with strong insurance protection,” Veloso said.