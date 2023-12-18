Group: ’24 worse than transport strike

SHOULD the government remain relentless in refusing to extend the deadline for industry consolidation, it is effectively “staging a nationwide transport strike” that could potentially paralyze the Philippines in 2024.

This was how commuter network The Passenger Forum (TPF) Convenor Primo Morillo described the status quo come January 1 once the government effectively revokes the franchise of transport service entities (TSEs) that failed to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations.

About a quarter of the total public utility vehicles (PUVs) will be disenfranchised come New Year’s Day if they fail to undergo consolidation, according to Morillo’s estimates.

“At least 25 percent will be gone by January 1, after the December 31 deadline. With the current capacity operating at 100 percent being insufficient to meet the passenger demand, how much more will the lower supply fare by 2024?” he told the BusinessMirror in an interview on Sunday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued on late Thursday Memorandum Circular 2023-051, which allows the operations of TSEs in all routes with filed application for consolidation before December 31.

It sweetened the consolidation deal by requiring only three documents: the latest official receipt/certificate of registration; the official registration to a cooperative; and their attestation to join a cooperative.

‘Relaxed consolidation’ rules

The same memo, which the government describes as “relaxed consolidation requirements,” provides for the revocation of the franchises of individual operators “without consolidated TSEs.”

In layman’s terms, unconsolidated units will not be allowed to ply their routes come January 1.

“This will give birth to another car-centric approach to commuters—many will buy cars or motorcycles because they simply cannot get access to sufficient public transport,” Morillo lamented.

Extend the deadline

As of Thursday, the LTFRB reported that 153,787 units of PUVs of the 222,617 units have complied with the industry consolidation. The figure, however, includes jeepneys, UV Express units and buses.

The regulator also claimed that 262,653 “operators, drivers, and allied workers” have joined the program, forming 1,739 cooperatives nationwide.

Mindanao is the leading region with a 64-percent consolidation rate, followed by Luzon at 62 percent, and Visayas at 54 percent.

The government designed the industry consolidation, a part of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), to allow individual operators to merge into cooperatives or corporations.

This provides them a better financial capacity to acquire modern units.

According to Morillo, consolidation is a sound initiative, but the government has to rethink its timelines.

“We are not against consolidation because we think that the relationship between the driver and operator will be better, as it will remove the boundary system, which is already outdated,” he

explained.

He noted that with consolidation, cooperatives become the employers while drivers become employees, thereby enabling the drivers to enjoy the benefits of employment such as membership to the Social Security System and insurance.

Currently, this is “unimaginable” especially in a one-operator-one-jeep situation.

“However, the December 31 consolidation deadline is a different case. For the longest time we have had a PUVMP, but the voice of the industry is falling on deaf ears,” Morilo lamented.

Thus, Morillo said Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista should “extend the deadline.”

“Aside from the livelihood of the jeepney drivers and operators, the government must realize that the ones who are on strike are those who will also lose their franchises come January 1,” he said. “If the government is ready to lose them, then commuters will be on the

losing end.”

Morillo explained that as it is, when a strike was called, commuters were already struggling to get a ride. He fears that this will become the status quo by 2024.

“We will face 2024 without PUV options. We are for modernization as long as it is not a phaseout. Traditional and modern units can coexist,” he added. “How ready is the government for this possibility?”

Jamon vs hamon

Transport groups have been staging transport holidays to protest against the consolidation since the start of the year and they have intensified the strikes this

December.

Piston even claimed that it had paralyzed 90 percent of Metro Manila’s major routes on December 14.

Manibela President Mar Valbuena said the group will stage a two-week strike starting today, Monday, calling on President Marcos Jr. to “extend our provisional authorities even if we did not consolidate.”

“Ang balak po namin ay mag-Pasko sa harap ng Malacanang—na habang kumakain siya ng jamon, ibang hamon naman ang aming kinakaharap [We plan to spend Christmas in front of Malacanang, so while he’s eating ham, we will be facing a different kind of challenge],” he said in a phone interview on Sunday.

No less than President Marcos himself said that the industry consolidation’s deadline will remain to be December 31.

For Morillo, the effects of these strikes is “just a glimpse of what’s in store for us in 2024.”

The BusinessMirror sought government officials for comment, but none responded to queries as of writing time.