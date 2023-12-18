Govt told to invest in OSW

The legal counsel of an organization of renewable energy (RE) associations urged the government to have equity participation in offshore wind (OSW) projects to “fully maximize” the potential of the billion-dollar wind industry.

Jay Layug, who is also the president of Developers for Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent, Inc. (DREAM), said OSW is considered a “landmark project” because it is “huge in scale” and that government should take advantage of it.

He likened the industry to the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project in which the Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) has a 10-percent stake in the consortium that operates the precious gas field.

“Malampaya, historically PNOC-EC has 10 percent. Because offshore wind is a big project, the government might want to have a stake in it because it’s a landmark project and it’s huge in scale.

So maybe, the government might want to be part of that first offshore wind project. So, I raised that earlier, hopefully, maybe the government can consider that,” said Layug, who previously served as Energy Undersecretary and Chairman of the National Renewable Energy Board.

Based on the World Bank’s offshore wind roadmap, the potential OSW capacity of the country could reach 178 gigawatts (GW). The DOE has so far awarded a total of 82 OSW contracts with potential capacity of 63.4GW.

There is no detailed proposal yet on this as Layug said he is deferring it to the experts. Layug is the counsel of the newly-formed association composed of aspiring OSW players.

The Pilipinas Offshore Wind Energy Resource Inc. (POWER) was launched by ACEN Corp., The Blue Circle, BlueFloat Energy, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., Ignis ZA Global and Marubeni Asian Power Philippines Corp. Layug is the chief legal counsel of POWER.

When sought for comment, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said that at “a certain extent” the PNOC-EC could take part in the development of the emerging OSW industry. However, funding is always a challenge.

“Of course it depends on the availability of government financing but there are other ways where government can assist. For example, in terms of the rights to use the submarine, the sea floor or in the case offshore areas, there needs to be a transmission operator for off-grid areas.

Well, there are possibilities. In other words, where government can facilitate, we should be open in considering facilitating,” said Lotilla.

The government’s participation can be in a form of assistance to interested firms that would encounter challenges.