Globe cloud management platform features AI

Globe Telecom Inc. on Sunday said its cloud and AI engineering unit Cascadeo has integrated generative AI into its cloud management platform dubbed Cascadeo AI.

A “composite and comprehensive AI-powered cloud management platform,” Cascadeo AI enables businesses to monitor, manage, and optimize their cloud deployments in real-time.

Jared Reimer, Cascadeo’s CTO and Founder, said that by merging generative AI with human insight, the platform simplifies public cloud management for both managed service providers and enterprise customers.

“The goal is not to get rid of the humans and replace them with automation. Instead it is to make humans vastly more capable, accurate, productive, and constantly upskilled by augmenting their intelligence with AI and the massive universe of data it has been trained on,” he said.

Reimer added Cascadeo AI is now a flagship product of Cascadeo’s Managed Services, noting that it is positioned as an “essential tool for efficient, scalable cloud management.”

“Composite AI is the future. We leverage AWS Bedrock, SageMaker, DevOps Guru, Lambda serverless and develop with CodeWhisperer. Cascadeo is all-in on generative AI and the first to market globally with an AI-enabled cloud management platform,” he said.

Reimer also said the platform’s innovative use of advanced generative AI tools significantly improves cloud management.

Cascadeo AI is targeting Managed Service Providers and enterprise customers, as it consolidates and accelerates cloud management tasks; enhances operational visibility to proactively address potential issues; and optimizes costs and performance to maintain a low total cost of ownership while ensuring high functionality in public cloud environments. Lorenz S. Marasigan