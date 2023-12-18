Escueta: We believed in ourselves

NO one really believed San Beda University could seriously contend for the championship ahead of Season 89 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) seniors basketball action.

The Red Lions defied overwhelming odds and proved doubters wrong by snatching the crown in the Finals on Sunday night that went the full route.

“Not to be arrogant, but in our circle we know our capabilities and have each other’s back,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta moments after their title-clinching 76-66 Game Three win over Mapua at a packed Smart Araneta Coliseum two nights ago.

“Yes, there’s stuff that comes out of media but the important thing is our belief in each other,” he added.

San Beda was written off early following losses after losses but rose from the ashes to pull off one of a Cinderella story in by slaying the season’s giants one after another.

“We joined the [Philippine Basketball Association] D-League, we went to Malaysia, we lost in both. We went to Davao and we couldn’t even beat the teams there,” Escueta said. “But these players, they said to themselves ‘we have to be resilient.’”

“We’ve been used to adversity early in the season, it’s something we were able to bring into this run of ours,” he added.

San Beda’s top patron, Manny V. Pangilinan, and team manager Jude Roque both agreed.

“8 do-or-die games and they crossed the finish line as Champions,” said the man everybody calls MVP on X (formerly Twitter) account referring to the Red Lions fighting off elimination from Final Four contention.

“Such a story. What a feat. Such courage and will—the Red Lions 2023,” he added.

“To those who believed, even when so many others doubted, this one’s for you,” Roque said.

Escueta also paid tribute to his coaches and mentors who helped mold his path to glory—Norman Black when he was at Ateneo in college, his predecessor at San Beda Boyet Fernandez and the late great Ato Badolato when he was still a Red Cub.

“I learned a lot from him [Black], and this one’s also for coach Boyet, this is his team, this is his championship,” said Escueta, who regretted passing up two offers from Badolato to become San Beda’s high school coach before the legendary bench tactician died two years ago.

“The winning attitude and experience were taught to me early by my high school coach [Badolato],” he said. “I learned from him what San Beda basketball is all about, its excellence and winning tradition early in my basketball career and taught us his players how to be winners.”

“I always try to talk to him when I’m by myself. I’d like to offer this championship as a thank you to him,” he added.