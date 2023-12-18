End-Sept PHL debt up by 10% to $118.8B–BSP

THE Philippines’s total external debt as of end-September rose by 10 percent year-on-year to over $118 billion as the state borrowed more abroad to augment its financing requirements domestically, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

The BSP said the country’s total external debt (EDT) stood at $118.8 billion at the end of September, $10.923 billion over the $107.91 billion recorded EDT in the same period last year.

The BSP attributed the year-on-year increase to the $6-billion total net availments of the country, the bulk of which represented borrowings by the national government.

The BSP added that the increase also factored in the change in the scope of the country’s external debt to include non-residents’ holdings of peso-denominated debt securities issued onshore, reported in the first quarter of 2023, amounting to $3.3 billion.

The BSP noted as well adjustments of $1.5 billion in the prior periods that contributed to the increase, as well as the positive foreign exchange revaluation of $291 million.

“The sale of Philippine debt papers issued offshore by non-residents to residents of US$224 million had a minimal offsetting effect on the year-on-year increase of the debt stock,” the BSP said in a recent statement.

The BSP said the country’s EDT as of end-September also rose by $915 million from the $117.9 billion recorded level in end-June.

“The rise in the debt level was due to prior periods’ adjustments [i.e., borrowings made in previous quarters] amounting to US$2.0 billion, of which US$1.9 billion were borrowings by private sector non-bank firms,” the BSP said.

The negative foreign exchange revaluation in the third quarter and the sale of Philippine debt papers to residents by non-residents “partially tempered” the increase in the debt stock on a quarterly basis, according to the BSP. The BSP also noted that it recorded a net repayment of $200 million in the third quarter.

“The recorded net repayments during the quarter pertain largely to the redemption by two [2] local banks of its maturing medium-term notes [US$900 million],” the BSP said.

EDR improves

However, the BSP pointed out that despite the increase in debt stock, the country’s external debt ratio (EDR) improved to 28.1 percent from the previous quarter’s 28.5 percent owing to the economy’s growth in the third quarter.

Despite the better ratio on a quarterly basis, the country’s latest EDR as of end-September was still higher than the 26.8 percent recorded in the same period of last year, based on BSP data.

The EDR is expressed as a percentage of a country’s gross domestic product or GDP.

The BSP emphasized that the country’s external debt remained “predominantly” medium- and long-term (MLT) in nature with a share to total at 85.6 percent.

The country’s major creditor countries were: Japan, which owns $14.8 billion of the country’s external debts; the United Kingdom, $4.1 billion, and Singapore $3.3 billion.

BSP data also showed that loans from official sources such as multilateral and bilateral creditors had the largest share at 38.3 percent out of the total outstanding debt.

This was followed by borrowings in the form of bonds/notes which accounted for 32.7 percent of the total; and obligations to foreign banks and other financial institutions at 22.5 percent; while the rest, at 6.6 percent, were owed to other creditors (mainly suppliers/exporters).

In terms of currency mix, the country’s debt stock remained largely denominated in US Dollar at 77 percent and Japanese Yen at 8 percent.

The 14.9-percent balance pertained to 17 other currencies, including the Philippine Peso, Euro and Special Drawing Rights.

