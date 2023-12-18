Davao City swimmer, QC cyclist shine in Day 1 of BP-PNG action

AN athlete from Davao City basically walked away with a gold medal at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City and a cyclist from Quezon City raced her way to victory in Tagaytay City as the combined staging of the Philippine National Games-Batang Pinoy kicked off on Monday.

Bulacan’s Miguel Barreto also shared the day’s early limelight with a golden double at the PhilSports swimming pool to provide another highlight in both Philippine Sports Commission flagship program that returned in full throttle after the pandemic—the second for Batang Pinoy from last year’s revival in Ilocos Norte and the first for PNG.

Aristen Aricela Ardice Villate Dormitorio easily won the girls’ 13-and-under criterium race of cycling at the Tagaytay City Centrum under the rain and fog, crossing the finish of the 30 minutes+3 laps race over a 2.10-km circuit by her lonesome.

“I feel so happy,” said Dormitorio, who’s on a home-study program at the Hope Integrated School who crossed to road from mountain bike.

“I mediate and my prayers are part of my preparations,” added Dormitorio, who along with sister Lexi, 15, train five hour a day six times a week.

Tacloban City’s Yvaine Oasias clinched silver while Iloilo City’s Ysabel Nicole Jamero bagged bronze in the race supervised by the PhilCycling.

Quezon City made it a double before lunchtime after Jhaykarl Ophir Macapagal won the boys’ race, with General Santos City’s Kylle Jabat Flores Calapan City’s Mark Jerenz Atienza completing the podium.

Catubig, meanwhile, woke up at 3 a.m. Monday to catch the PNG women’s under-20 3-km walk set at 6:30 a.m. which she won 16 minutes and 44.55 seconds later.

Pasig’s City’s Laurize Jeante Wangkay was a distant second at 16:51.98 at while Pangasinan’s Jane Krizzel Buizon was third at 16:52.35.

Barreto, on the other hand, topped the men’s 200-meter individual medley with a personal best of 2:09.94 before and the 100-meter freestyle in 52.07 seconds.

“I didn’t expect to win although I trained hard for these games,” said Catubig, 19, of her triumph in her PNG debut. “It’s challenging to train, compete and study at the same time, but I beat these challenges with my dedication to what I wanted to do.”

Davao del Norte’s Hannah Ashlei Regaya won gold in the under-18 Batang Pinoy women’s shot put event with 11.67 meters also at the PhilSports field, with Heart Duarte of Maasin City getting silver with 11.38 and Courtney Trangia of Masbate bagging bronze with 11.17m.

Marvin Ramos of San Fernando (Pampanga) dominated the men’s under-20 long jump event with 6.34 meters followed by Camarines Sur’s Kurt Deris (6.07m) and Mandaluyong City’s Geoff Martin Proximo (6.07m, +40).

“We expected Marvin to win because that’s his favorite event since elementary,” Ramos’s coach Trece Academia said. “He’s very determined to go for it because he was also a gold medalist before in Batang Pinoy long jump in 2018 in Puerto Princesa.”

Ainah Marie Masangkay of Pasig City captured the PNG women’s discus throw gold with 36.38m while Chrizzel Lanipa of Zamboanga City took home silver with 35.33m and Kasandra Alcantara of Pasig City bagged the bronze medal with 32.65m.

Pasig City’s Justin Macuring and Gabriel Amit Oxales finished 1-2 in men’s under-20 3,000m walk in 14:52.57 and 15:16.86, respectively. Pangasinan’s Chris Gabayan settled for the bronze medal with 15:51.59 time.

