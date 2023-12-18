‘Corn consumption will cut PHL rice imports’

The Philippines aims to reduce its reliance on rice imports by boosting the production of white corn and promoting its consumption.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will craft an industry roadmap to prop up the production of white corn, which is widely consumed in some parts of the country.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Special Order (SO) 1488 that authorized the creation of a technical committee that would oversee the creation of the white corn industry roadmap.

Laurel said one of the thrusts of the DA under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 is ensuring food security and proper nutrition of the country. Based on this premise, the DA argued that boosting white corn production and consumption would help in attaining the government’s food goals.

“The overall food security could be attained by working on the supply and demand sides of this thrust. On the supply side, we are exerting significant efforts to increase local rice production, minimizing the need for imports,” Laurel said.

“On the demand side, we are exploring other food crops that are nutritious, could be produced locally and have already a certain degree of acceptability hence leading to reduced rice requirement.”

He said the creation of the white corn industry roadmap was proposed by the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries-National Sectoral Committee on Corn and Feed Crops (NSC-CFC) through a recent resolution.

“The roadmap aims to immediately and simultaneously promote white corn consumption and increase its supply in the market.”

The technical committee would be chaired by Dr. Artemio M. Salazar of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños (UPLB) and co-chaired by Dennis B. Araullo of the NSC-CFC.

The members of the committee would come from various government agencies, including attached agencies to the DA, as well as industry representatives.

“Further, the National Corn Program may invite resource persons from the national government agencies, private sector and other white corn stakeholders,” Laurel said.

The country’s white corn production from January to September declined by nearly 9.5 percent to 1.472 million metric tons (MMT) from 1.626 MMT recorded in the same 9-month period last year, based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

Annually, local white corn production accounts for about a quarter of the country’s total corn output, PSA data showed. Last year, overall white corn production declined by 3.39 percent to 2.166 MMT from 2.242 MMT in 2022.

Dr. Artemio M. Salazar, a retired research professor at the UPLB’s College of Agriculture and Food Science (CAFS), believes that the Philippines can achieve rice sufficiency by encouraging the consumption of white corn.

“Rice sufficiency does not have to be achieved through rice alone but could be achieved with the help of corn,” he said in a statement issued by UPLB in 2019.

Salazar used to head the Cereals Section of the Institute of Plant Breeding (IPB).

“The country imports only 10 percent of our rice requirement, and if that number can be substituted by other alternatives, like corn, we will achieve self-sufficiency.”

In particular, Salazar is advocating the use of IPB Quality Protein Maize Var. 6 (IPB Var. 6) that his team developed and found to be an ideal corn variety to be used in the mix.

The rice-corn (RiCo) blend, a mixture of rice and corn grits at 70:30 ratio, respectively, is the team’s proposed solution to achieve rice self-sufficiency in the country.

“Aside from reducing our dependence on imported rice, the use of IPB Var 6 has other advantages. It is high in lysine and tryptophan and is more nutritious than regular white corn,” he said.

“Lysine is an essential amino acid that boosts metabolic functions of the body, while tryptophan helps in the production of serotonin that improves appetite, weight loss, and mood.”

The DA said last week that the country’s milled rice output in the first half of 2024 could decline by as much as almost 190 million kilograms because of the projected impact of El Niño on local farms.

Image credits: www.up.edu.ph





