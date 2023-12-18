‘China should trim US Treasury holdings’

CHINA should gradually reduce its holdings of Treasuries and balance trade by boosting imports to control its exposure to US debt risks, a former adviser to its central bank said.

America’s debt levels may continue rising relative to the size of the US economy, Yu Yongding said in a speech in the southern city of Sanya on Sunday. The US has accumulated $18 trillion in net overseas debt, which is equivalent to some 70 percent of its gross domestic product, he said, adding that this figure could climb to 100 percent.

The appeal of American debt to other countries is also declining given the “weaponization” of the dollar by Washington, Yu said, echoing Beijing’s complaints about the US’s use of financial sanctions.

“Therefore, China should accelerate the adjustment of its overseas asset and liability structure, improve returns on overseas net assets and lower the share of foreign exchange reserves in its overseas assets,” Yu said. The nation should trim its ownership of Treasuries by “stopping the purchase of new notes after existing holdings mature.”

China has more than $3 trillion in foreign currency reserves, with part of that in US Treasuries and other government-related debt. The money is mostly the proceeds of the massive trade surplus the country runs, and is kept offshore partly to get better returns and also because converting it all to yuan would drive up the currency.

The value of Chinese holdings of Treasuries fell by the most in a year in September, according to data from the US Department of Treasury, as the bonds dropped on concern the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for a longer period. China is the second-largest foreign holder of US bonds after Japan.

There’s been speculation by analysts that tensions with Washington would spur Beijing to shift its foreign reserves out of US assets, though it’s unclear whether that is happening. Chinese purchases help to keep US yields anchored in an environment of higher interest rates.

‘Accept trade deficits’

CHINA will need “to maintain trade and international payment balances,” if it stops buying Treasuries, Yu said. “We should accept trade deficits for some period of time, and China shouldn’t be overly reliant on foreign demand for economic growth,” he added.

Beijing should keep its monetary policy expansionary to help maintain a “relatively high” economic growth rate and secure the safety of foreign exchange reserves and overseas assets, Yu said.

Those comments echoed an article published by Xinhua News Agency on Sunday elaborating on top leaders’ economic policy agenda for 2024.

China still has “relatively sufficient” room to strengthen monetary and fiscal policies next year, given its low inflation and because central government debt levels are not high, the official news agency said in a report that cited a financial official it didn’t name. Bloomberg News