Building ‘Digital Bridges’ spanning fintech, cybersecurity: Poland expands I.T. cooperation with PHL

IN recent years, Poland has achieved stable economic growth—thanks to its highly skilled human capital, increasing value of foreign direct investments, and a stable banking sector.

This is also the exact set of strengths that allow the Philippines to maintain its growth trajectory. Similarities abound: Both countries foster a strong business-process outsourcing (BPO) sector—making them regional, if not global, leaders in this industry. It is reinforced by a growing pool of talented experts in fields like finance, software development, as well as information-technology (IT) services.

Polish IT companies recognize this trend, and several of them have already opened their offices in the Philippines. Global players have already established BPO centers in both countries. For one, Philip Morris International opened its second global hub in Makati last year; the pioneer happens to be located in the highly industrialized city of Kraków.

Lingaro and Direct.io are present in Manila, while Link365 Global Solutions headquartered in Cebu. Asseco, one of the two biggest Polish IT integrators, acquired stakes in NextBank which is a Filipino-Polish company digitizing banking services in the Philippines. The other is IT giant Comarch, which is already present in the Philippines through its contract with Globe Telecom and now forged a partnership with homegrown OneMark Engineering Technologies to provide tech-based health-care solutions across the archipelago.

The list is progressively expanding. Verestro, one of the leading financial-technology (fintech) players from Poland that is partially owned by Mastercard, is planning to open its office in the Philippine capital soon.

Fintech, as a major force of innovation, has in recent years become a key factor in the transformation of the financial front on a global scale. It is also driving the development of related sectors of the economy. The trend has positively impacted Poland, and its dynamics in the Central European country is nothing short of impressive.

“Poland is witnessing a significant boom in its fintech sector—thanks to favorable market conditions, increasing digitalization and strong ecosystems,” confirmed Anna Krzak-Danel, Charge d’affaires a.i. of the Republic of Poland. “The number of Polish fintech companies has increased by 32 percent from 2020, and as much as 79 percent compared to 2018. Those companies have quickly become more mature and started to engage successfully in the international arena, which includes Southeast Asia and the Philippines.”

Flexing IT strengths

THE Philippines and Poland are forging a strong, mutually beneficial partnership in the field of ICT. This cooperation holds immense promise for both countries, leveraging on their unique strengths and fostering economic growth, innovation, and talent development.

While still relatively nascent, trading in the IT sector between the two nations is steadily increasing. In 2022, the Philippines exported $17.5 million worth of IT-related products and services to Poland, while Polish traded goods to the Philippines reached $8.4 million, which demonstrated a growing demand for each other’s expertise.

“Recognizing the increasing collaboration between our two countries, my agency—together with the embassy—started organizing the annual Poland-Philippines IT Business Summit,” proudly shared Bartek Wasiewski, who heads the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Manila about the development. “From a half-day event in 2022, we expanded it to a full day event last October with the able support of our local partner Spiderhook Technologies.”

Invited experts from Poland converged with local counterparts and discussed the future of the industry. This year’s edition concentrated on cyber security and fintech solutions.

Albeit for slightly different reasons, both countries saw a robust growth in fintech solutions as of late. Thanks to its technologically advanced banks, the development of Poland’s fintech sector was carried out to a wider extent following the model of cooperation with mature institutions, rather than directly competing with them.

The fact that many Filipinos have yet to fully enjoy basic banking services has been one of the main drivers of the fintech development in the Philippines. Local institutions have harnessed the importance of working together with fintech providers.

Spearheading the charge is Fintech Alliance.PH—one of the leading and largest digital-trade organizations composed of companies generating more than 90 percent of digital-initiated transactions volume in the country today.

Conquering the ‘digital divide’

THERE are, of course, challenges. Despite many similarities, cultural differences can be a hurdle in building strong business relationships. Bridging the geographical gap is required for movement of skilled IT professionals between the two countries to further accelerate collaboration. Digital infrastructure and regulations in the Philippines still lags behind many other countries.

Overcoming these hurdles will require continued commitment and collaboration from both governments and their private sectors. Nonetheless, the potential rewards are immense.

By banking on their respective strengths, the Philippines and Poland can become major players in the global IT landscape, creating new jobs, driving economic growth, and contributing to a more connected and digital world.