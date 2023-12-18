Bong Go lauds Senate ratification of bicam report on Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his gratitude following the Senate’s approval and ratification of the Bicameral Conference Committee’s version of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers on Wednesday, December 13.

This legislation, aimed at enhancing the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers, emerged from a reconciled report of Senate Bill 2221 and House Bill 7325.

The bill’s sponsorship was led by Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers.

Go, one of the authors and co-sponsors of the bill and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, highlighted its critical importance in protecting the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers, whom he referred to as the “unsung heroes” of the maritime industry.

He also underscored that the bill’s ratification is a timely gift for seafarers this Christmas, symbolizing the nation’s recognition and appreciation of their contributions.

“As an author of this vital bill, I am filled with immense pride and confidence in the bright future that awaits our esteemed seafarers. This is a testament to our collective commitment to uplift the lives of our maritime workers,” expressed Go.

“The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers is a crucial step in recognizing and safeguarding the invaluable contributions of our seafarers. They are, without a doubt, the unsung heroes of the maritime industry, relentlessly braving the seas and playing a crucial role in our economy. This legislation ensures that their rights are protected, their welfare is prioritized, and their contributions are duly acknowledged,” he added.

The original House version is aligned with the Maritime Labour Convention, stipulating 2.5 days of leave per month. Meanwhile, the Senate’s proposal was more generous at 4.5 days. The final agreement, according to Tulfo, settled on 3.5 days per month of employment, striking a balance between the two initial proposals.

Another critical aspect of the bill is the institutionalization of shipboard training. This training will be regulated and monitored by the Maritime Industry Authority.

“As we move forward, I remain confident that we will continue to advance the interests of our Filipino workers. Let us celebrate this victory for our seafarers, who deserve nothing but the best from their country,” Go said.