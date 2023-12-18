Aliw Broadcasting wins 5 awards

Aliw Broadcasting Corporation has clinched an array of accolades for their outstanding contributions to the broadcasting industry at the Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Awards held on December 8, 2023, at the Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

Aliw Channel 23 was honored as the “Outstanding Broadcasting Company of the Year,” while DWIZ 882 AM and 97.9 Home Radio secured titles for “Outstanding AM Station of the Year” and “Outstanding FM Station of the Year,” respectively.

Individual excellence was also celebrated as Dennis Antenor Jr. received the “Best Radio Newscaster” award, and Braggy Braganza was recognized as the “Best FM Radio Personality.”

Chairman and President D. Edgard A. Cabangon expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “We are deeply honored by this recognition, and it will serve as an inspiration for us to continue raising the bar in the broadcasting industry. Patuloy kaming maglilingkod at magbabalita ng tama para sa masang Pilipino,” Cabangon said, underscoring their dedication to serving the Filipino audience with accurate and impactful news coverage.

The Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award aims to acknowledge Filipino individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made a remarkable impact on their respective industries.