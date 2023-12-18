ADB plea to extend bidding for NAIA rehab gets backing

LAWMAKERS called on the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to consider the recommendation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to extend the bidding for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation project by one month to ensure a fair and competitive process.

House Committee on Metro Manila Development Chairman Rolando M. Valeriano and OFW Party-list Rep. Marissa P. Magsino argued that the ADB’s position should not be ignored but followed as it would be for the best interest of the government and the public as well.

They emphasized the importance of due diligence, avoiding a potential monopoly, and ensuring a fair and competitive process for the benefit of the government and the public.

The ADB suggested that extending the deadline to January 29, 2024, would attract more bidders, foster competition, and achieve a better financial outcome. The proposal aims to address concerns about potential favoritism and rigging in the bidding process.

“[The] ADB is well versed in projects like this. I hope their opinion will be heard to extend the deadline. This is better and the DoTR can choose the most qualified to do the project because more people can participate in the bid and they can prepare better. A lot of money is at stake; due diligence is a must,” Valeriano said last Sunday.

Following the December 27 deadline, there are only two potential bidders, given that these two entities have submitted unsolicited proposals for the project and are expected to be the only bidders meeting the timeline.

“We strongly believe that extending the bid submission date would attract more bids, thus resulting in greater competition and a better financial outcome for the government. It would also send a strong statement that the government is committed to ensuring a level playing field for all investors, now that recent reforms allow local and foreign investors to compete for NAIA on the same terms, without foreign ownership restrictions,” the ADB explained in its memo.

Magsino, for her part, stressed that the one-month delay in the bidding for the project “will be more beneficial.”

“If extending the deadline for proposals on these plans will allow the government to choose from more reputable companies and secure the most cost-effective agreement, then the one-month delay eventually will be more beneficial,” the lady lawmaker said.

“The only thing we want to ensure in whatever decision the government will make is that the people will not be shortchanged; the option we will take must vastly improve the services of NAIA, solve capacity issues, upgrade the technology infrastructure, and ensure steady and reliable operation for the benefit of air passengers, especially our OFWs,” she added.

In an internal memo previously leaked to the media, the ADB proposed that the bidding be extended from December 27, 2023, to January 29, 2024, primarily to allow potential bidders more time to prepare and participate. It said that increased competition will ensenure a better financial outcome for the government.

Moreover, Magsino said the DoTr leadership must seriously consider the proposal and heed the clamor from stakeholders and government leaders to have the deadline extended.

“We believe the leadership of the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority, in coordination with the National Economic and Development Authority, exhaustively studied the pros and cons of the rehabilitation and expansion of NAIA through concession agreements, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of privatized operations for our international airports,” the lawmakers said. “Lastly, we hope the winning proposal will not result in higher terminal fees for air passengers. The government must retain its authority in the pricing of fees.”

The bid documents for the project were acquired by eight companies, including the Asian Airport Consortium, Turkish firm Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp., India’s GMR Group, Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding A.S., Manila International Airport Consortium, San Miguel Corp. and Spark 888 Management Inc.

The bidding process for the rehabilitation, expansion, and operation of NAIA commenced last August, led by the DOTr and the MIAA. The project aims to tackle longstanding capacity issues, increasing the airport’s annual capacity to a minimum of 62 million passengers from the current 35 million.

The winning bidder will be granted a 15-year period to rehabilitate passenger terminals and airside facilities, develop commercial assets and utility systems, and provide surface access facilities, among other responsibilities. Additionally, the concession agreement allows for a potential 10-year extension.