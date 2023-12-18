4M LPG cylinders must be replaced

THERE are four million unsafe LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders in the market that should be replaced before January 7, 2025, South Pacific Inc. and Republic Gas Corp. (Regasco) said over the weekend.

Out of the estimated six million unsafe LPG cylinders only two million have so far been replaced since the LPG Industry Regulation Act (LIRA) was passed into law in 2021, Regasco Chairman Arnel U. Ty said. The remaining four million are mostly distributed in Luzon.

“There are six million substandard cylinders out of the 40 million cylinders population under the data of the DOE [Department of Energy]. The industry has received about two million since 2021. We estimate that there are four million more that needs to be replaced,” said Ty.

The government has already established swapping centers in which consumers can turn over their dilapidated LPG cylinders at no cost. Ty said the swapping centers are administered by the DOE and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). “These will be controlled by the DOE and DTI so they will manage but the expense will be shouldered by the private participants in the industry,” he said.

The estimated cost to replace all six million LPG cylinders that are in poor condition could reach P20 billion. Ty stressed that neither the consumers nor the government will pay for it.

“That’s all industry, it’s a private expense. It will not be imposed or added on top of the LPG price and it will not be shouldered by the government,” he said.

Asked if the LPG firms have the financial muscle to shoulder the amount, Ty said preparations have been underway for about three years now.

“We have prepared everything when the law was passed in 2021. We have funded the whole 2022 and 2023. The important thing is to let the consumers know that they need to have their tanks replaced,” he said, adding that a nationwide information drive would take place next year to be spearheaded by the DOE and DTI.

Among others, the LIRA established a regulatory framework for the safe operation of LPG. “Under the law, by January 7, 2025, all the substandard and dilapidated cylinders need to be replaced within one year and one month starting today,” Ty said last Friday. “So, by January 7, 2005, these LPG cylinders will be confiscated. To those holding those cylinders, the last touch policy will be enforced.”

Early this year, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla and DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed the three remaining Rules and Regulations (IRR) covering the following: application for a License to Operate (LTO) which replaces the previous Standards Compliance Certificate (SCC); rules on administrative cases including more stringent procedures on fines and penalties; and the Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program which is an end-to-end process for eliminating substandard cylinders in the market.

The mandatory Cylinder Swapping and Improvement Program will help ensure that unsafe and substandard cylinders that do not conform with DTI benchmarks are gradually and effectively removed in the market.

“We encourage all our consumers to replace their substandard LPG cylinders, the ones that don’t have a brand, are rusty, because all of that will be replaced by the industry,” added Ty. “Everyone who has a license to operate issued by the DOE will replace the cylinders that will be returned.” Lenie Lectura