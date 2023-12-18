4 in 10 Pinoys food-insecure in next 6 mos, says study

EVEN if inflation has slowed down, the uncertainty among many Filipinos on whether they have food to eat for the next six months is seen to continue in the long run.

The results of a nationwide survey released Friday by Capstone-Intel Corp., showed that while majority or 59 percent of 1,503 respondents have felt “very secured” (16 percent) or “secured” (43 percent) when it comes to their food supply for the next six months, 42 percent have sensed otherwise, with some saying they are “neither secured or not secured” (34 percent), “insecure” (6 percent) and “very insecure” (2 percent).

“The 34 percent that is uncertain or neutral about being food-secured,that is worrying already because a significant portion of the Filipinos are not confident if they will have food for the next six months,” Capstone-Intel Research and Publications Director Ella Kristina Domingo-Coronel said in mixed Filipino and English during a media briefing held in Manila.

The study conducted from November 22 to 29 revealed that staple “rice and grains”—the most integral part of their regular diet—are thought of by 62 percent of the participants to have mostly increased in prices; followed by meat and poultry, 23 percent; fruits and vegetables, 7 percent; fish and seafood, 5 percent; processed or packaged foods, 3 percent; and dairy products, 1 percent.

Where do they buy food? Mainly at the public market (84 percent). More than half (56 percent) purchase at grocery/supermarket; restaurant, carinderia or fast-food chain (18 percent); street vendors (15 percent); and delivery apps (11 percent).

In terms of weekly expenses, almost half or 47 percent spend P1,001 to P2,500; 23 percent spend less than P1,000; 20 percent, P2,501 to P4,000; 9 percent, more than P4,001; and 1 percent, not familiar with their expenditure.

“This [study] points to food representing a major household expenditure for most Filipinos. As such, stability in food costs is critical for family budgeting nationwide. Persistently elevated food inflation could rapidly push more households into financial distress without mechanisms to offset price pressures on key dietary necessities,” Coronel noted.

The release of the survey results came after that of the November 2023 Consumer Price Index Report of the Philippine Statistics Authority, which indicated that the country’s inflation had further eased from 4.9 percent in October to 4.1 percent the following month.

While Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association (PAGASA) President Steven Cua—when pressed on his forecast—admitted that he doesn’t have an inkling about inflationary movement in January of next year, he said the law of supply and demand still applies in pricing.

“When demand is low, nobody notices some companies will increase their prices. There are 15,000 items inside the supermarket. DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] monitors 283 of them,” he said, while sharing one thing that people didn’t notice about inflation.

According to him, when everybody was worrying about their health, dead relatives and all that stuff at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the price of sardines went up by 12 percent and never went down in a span of nine months of 2021, as instant noodles surged by 24 percent and bottled water rose by 33 percent.

“Those are just three major items. That’s a sweeping statement. But just to tell you, at what rate prices have been going up? So nothing more to increase. Actually, price increases had slowed down already,” Cua said.

Long-term concern

Seeing Filipinos are aware that the Philippines is a “net agriculture importer,” Capstone-Intel Chief Data Scientist Dr. Guido David expects food security will not just be an issue for them within the next six months, but long-term.

“We see this as a national concern still. Our compatriots think about food security maybe more than six months or long-term. So we have to sort out issues regarding food security,” he said.

As food signifies a fundamental human right and critical household expenditure, targeted policy interventions may contribute to the strength of food security foundations nationwide. Investing further in cereal crop productivity, supply chain infrastructure , price stability measures, and agricultural mitigation could pay dividends for both farmers and consumers over the long run.

“Food security is an important component of the well-being of the nation, meaning, it impacts on health, it impacts on stability, and impacts on the productivity of our population,” Capstone-Intel Chief of Public Affairs Atty. Nick Conti.

Agreeing with him, the president of PAGASA said that both the government and the private sectors should put their acts together since this challenge can’t be resolved immediately. He also pushed the development and promotion of certain industries that can generate employment beyond six years or within a presidential term. Continuity of national programs as such is very important to ensure long-term food security in the country, he added.

“Shortcut, quick fix firefighting doesn’t work. We have to look at the long term,” Cua said. “We have to think of our own if we want to. We have to develop our industries, if 20 years from now we want to see a brighter future.”