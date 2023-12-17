This Goddess funded 11 data science projects

This goddess is not among the beautiful women in mythology. It is of the science and technology (S&T) kind.

It is the Good Governance through Data Science and Decision Support System (Goddess) program that funded 11 completed data science and analytics projects aimed at helping national and local government units improve their services.

The program is an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) that presented the projects on December 7.

The projects aim to provide appropriate systems and technologies to address specific needs of various national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), academic or research institutions, and micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the development of our nation and will continue to strive for excellence in promoting good governance through innovative solutions,” DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Enrico Paringit said.

Paringit expressed hope that this will inspire and motivate data science practitioners, learners, students, and graduates of the DOST-funded SPARTA and other academic or training institutions to join this transformative program.

Successful completers of the Goddess program focused on R&D projects on data science and analytics (DSA) on sectors on Social services, NGAs, disaster risk management and environment, and barangay.

The presented projects under the Goddess Program were as follows:

Data Analytics Initiatives for Social Services

1. Development of Data Analytics and Information System: Support on Social Welfare Services for Senior Citizens of Butuan City of Father Saturnino Urios University

2. Development of Iloilo Province Employment Portal and Services with Data Analytics of Iloilo Science and Technology University

3. e-4PsMap: A data analytics-driven Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program outcomes monitoring, visualization, and dashboard system for the City of Digos of University of Mindanao

4. Development of Urdaneta City Bagsakan Market Tariff Information Systems of Urdaneta City University

5. Prescriptive Navigation through Vision-based Traffic Monitoring for City of San Fernando, La Union of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University

Data Analytics for NGAs

1. PhilRice Data Analytics Initiative-RiceLytics of Philippine Rice Research Institute

2. Hundred Islands National Park Management System: Implementation of Smart Tourism of Pangasinan State University

3. Development of Data Analytics System for Visualization and Exploratory Analysis of Philippine Rice Genetic Resources of Philippine Rice Research Institute—Genetic Resources Division

Data Analytics for Disaster Risk Management and Environment

1. Optimization of Decision Support System for Effective e-Governance on Preemptive Evacuation for Flood Disaster amidst Covid-19 in Cagayan Valley of Isabela State University

2. Dagupan City Garbage Monitoring System of Lyceum Northwestern University

Data Analytics for Barangay

1. Social Service Analytics and Mission Planning System for Barangay Guadalupe Viejo, Makati -Adamson University

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum emphasized that these initiatives underscore that data science and analytics can help the government in making quick and improved decisions.

“We need data science to fast track our country’s growth and improve the quality of life of our countrymen. The benefits are manifold: from enhancing the efficiency of public services and resource allocation to fostering transparency and accountability,” Solidum added.

DOST-PCIEERD encourages new researchers from the regions to apply and be one of the grantees of the Goddess Program.

The program has supported a total of 22 projects amounting to P29.99 million.