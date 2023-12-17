TEEN PRODIGY | Offshore Music’s Ligaya Escueta redefines indie rock

“I don’t want to think of how I can be different from others. I just want to be… I just want to be myself,” Ligaya Escueta told Soundstrip.

Generation Z – also known as Gen Z, iGen (internet generation) or post millennial are the first generation to grow up with the internet and digital technology, and they have some distinctive personality traits that often reflect their experiences.

Some are diverse and inclusive, collaborative and social, self-reliant and pragmatic, flexible and adaptable, curious and creative – these characteristics are often described Gen Z, and these were proven by 16-year old young artist, Ligaya Escueta, who is currently making her name in the industry.

Indeed, age is just a number and true fulfillment comes from the determination to chase after the passions that resonate within your heart and transcending the limitations that time may impose.

Ligaya Escueta (right) with Offshore Music head honcho and Pinoy rock legend Ely Buendia

When SoundStrip asked about her choice to use the stage name “Ligaya,” which translates to “joy” in Filipino, she proudly expressed her connection to her Filipino identity. She elaborated, stating, “I take pride in being Filipino, and I want to reflect that pride in my name.”

In choosing “Ligaya,” she not only embodies the value of joy but also symbolizes her commitment to showcasing and celebrating her lineage through her artistic identity.

Ligaya started her musical journey at the age of 13, it wasn’t until 2019 that the idea took root, and even during the pandemic, she hesitated. However, a realization struck her: music was her true passion, leading her to dive into the world of Indie Rock.

“I was reluctant to really pursue it. But at one point, I was really thinking…this is what I love to do. So, let’s do it,” she underscored.

Navigating Indie Rock

Commonly, in the music industry, artists often find their niche – a genre that resonates with their personality and vocal style. For Ligaya, that genre is Indie rock, a choice she feels perfectly complements both her individuality and her voice.

“It’s just what I like. So, that’s also the type of music that I write,” Ligaya shares. Her musical journey led her to embrace indie rock and the alternative genre, where she discovered a sense of acceptance and belonging as a musician.

“No one was shunning me or anything. It’s just that, personally, I lack confidence in my singing voice when it comes to other genres,” while she believes that Indie rock, with its unique combination of authenticity and individuality, serves as her canvas for musical expression.

Unlike other genres where technical perfection is often emphasized, she appreciates the raw and unfiltered nature of indie rock, “In Indie music or Rock music, the singers have voices that may not be technically perfect, but they are incredibly good,” she notes.

Ligaya shared her musical influences which include Weezer, Blur, Joy Division, Mitski, and The Pixies are all alternative rock bands from different eras. Ligaya admires the creativity, originality, and authenticity of these bands in using music to channel their emotions and experiences.

Music releases

Meanwhile, she has released a song on a compilation album and an album of her own, which she wrote herself.

For her latest single, released in October 2023, titled Novelty, an album under Offshore Music, she told Soundstrip that “signing with this label is really a new experience” for her.

Ligaya’s music platform sees notable streaming success with additional releases, with “The End” being a standout single dropped on February 14, 2023 – this lively track revolves around the theme of moving forward from one’s history. Other noteworthy tunes gaining traction include “1965,” “She,” and “Living is a Dying Art.”

Ligaya’s approach to the creative process is best characterized as both organic and spontaneous, her songwriting coming from a deep well of personal experiences, ideas, and emotions.

Once the initial draft takes shape, she collaborates with her producer, who lends a hand in refining and polishing the lyrics.

The timeline of song creation is as diverse as the emotions that fuel her. Ligaya reveals that some compositions materialize within a few short hours, while others linger in the creative for months, or even years, evolving and maturing over time.

This dynamic process underscores the depth and complexity that she injects into her musical creations.

Ligaya finds immense joy in attending live gigs, immersing herself in the electrifying atmosphere of other musicians’ performances. The raw talent and genuine kindness exhibited by these artists serve as her inspiration, filling her own creative endeavors.

Moreover, the experience extends beyond mere admiration for musical journey but Ligaya discovers a profound sense of belonging and connection among those who share her musical taste and style.

The camaraderie formed with like-minded individuals enhances the depth of her musical journey, creating a community where the language of music transcends boundaries.

Expressing her sentiments, “I think something that keeps music alive is live music,” she asserts, underscoring the transformative impact that the immediacy and authenticity of live performances hold for her.

It’s not just about the sounds resonating through the venue; it’s about the unique connection forged between the artist and the audience, an element that connects with Ligaya on a profoundly personal level.

Style and Expression

Aside from her music, Ligaya also stands out with her personal style, which is classic and rock vibes. She loves fashion and dressing up, and she wants her look to reflect her identity as a musician and as a person.

“This is just my personal style – how I am as a person, that’s how I want my look to be as a musician,” she says.

Through her music, she hopes to resonate with her fans, audience, and listeners, which she considers as her way of expressing herself and communicating with others.

“I think it’s as a musician. Music is a form of communication. So, I hope that they can understand what I’m trying to say. And I hope that they can relate to it. And I hope that they can enjoy it,” she says.

In this fast-paced industry, one thing that Ligaya has learned so far is to be grounded, “I don’t want to think of how I can be different from others. I just want to be… I just want to be myself.”