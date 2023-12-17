South Border’s longevity explained

The long-lasting band formed in Davao 30 years ago returns for a one-night gig on Dec. 18 at Red Rhino, with fast-rising new group Lipstick.

South Border is synonymous with longevity.

Formed in 1993 in Davao, the band’s numerous hit songs have stayed in the public’s consciousness till the present.

Despite multiple member changes, the group continues to be on the radar as one of the country’s most sought-after live performing acts.

Credit goes to its leader and chief songwriter Jay Durias, who has overcome major challenges and crises in his career and personal life. These included his decision to return to the Philippines when all his bandmates chose to stay in the United States after a tour. In another instance, he was declared innocent after being wrongfully accused of a crime that involved his accuser. More recently, he suffered three painful losses: the demise of his musician father, followed by two siblings, one of whom was also a musician.

Durias has emerged from such trials and tribulations with wisdom, humility, and gratitude—values which he has, in fact, been cultivating all his life.

The rewards came as Durias engaged in special projects which, in turn, have benefitted from his distinct músical skills and talent: arranger and producer of the songs of top artists SB19 and Janine Teñoso; theme songs of consumer products; video soundtracks; musical director of young bands; and creative collaborator of a new theme park.

On December 18, Durias and the current lineup of South Border (guitarist Janno Queyquep, bassist Tabs Tabuñar, drummer Otep Concepcion, and saxophonist Johndave Picache) return for a one-night Christmas gig at Red Rhino (The Hub, Mayflower Street, Greenfield District, Mandaluyong) with guest performers Mundane Morning, and Lipstick, a young band Durias himself has been mentoring.

Watch out for Lipstick. Front: singers Aby Singson and Leana Tabuñar; back: guitarist JD Durias, keyboardist Marcus Adrián Donato, bassist Rae Junasa, drummer Kahlil Durias

Lipstick, composed of singers Aby Singson and Leana Tabuñar, guitarist JD Durias, bassist Rae Junasa, keyboardist Marcus Donato, and drummer Kahlil Durias, has been gaining fans with its elegant renditions of pop, R&B and dance classics.

This is one group worth watching out for.