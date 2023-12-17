Red Lions Champions

SAN BEDA University beat Mapua, 76-66, to work its way to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 crown before a mammoth crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night.

The conquest ended five years of title drought for the Mendiola-based Red Lions, who’re back to their NCAA history-making ways while frustrating the Cardinals’ bid to end 32 long years for another title.

It wasn’t Lion King Jacob Cortez who delivered the biggest of blows this time in Game 3, but Yuki Andrada who had 20 points—nine he made in a decisive fourth quarter breakaway.

Andrada’s five triples in that breakaway virtually sealed the deal for the Red Lions—who reigned supreme in 2018—who now own a league record 23 championships, three more than the Letran Knights.

The coronation was witnessed by 23,077 fans, including the Red Lions’ top patron Manny V. Pangilinan.

Andrada’s impact in Game 3, however, wasn’t enough for him to snatch finals MVP honors, which went to James Payosing, the unassuming forward from Surigao del Sur who was lethal from behind the scene doing most of the dirty work and heavy lifting.

He didn’t even expect to hoist the trophy.

“It’s so unexpected,” said Payosing, who had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in the biggest game of the season. “Pay day, all hard work by the entire team. But for me, to win? I’ll do everyting I could.”

Cortez, the 21-year-old son of former Philippine Basketball Association player and De La Salle star Mike, was as effective although as a silent operator.

He did as he took the burden of carrying the brunt of drawing most of Mapua’s defense and had to sit out long stretch after succumbing to cramps.

He wound up with eight points, eight assists and three rebounds and missed winning his first individual award.

Without Cortez’s 21-point effort in a Game 2, 71-65, last week at the Mall of Asia Arena, San Beda would have been already sulked.

He carried San Beda on his back.

“My players are really that good,” San Beda coach Yuri Escueta said. “When we were struggling in the second round, they’re the ones who wanted to go to the other round and they told me they want to go this way and this our round.”

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





