PNG-Batang Pinoy nationals unwrap

THE Philippine National Games (PNG)-Batang Pinoy 2023 nationals kicked off in a glitzy atmosphere on Sunday afternoon at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with at last 18,000 athletes in 24 sports seeing action starting Monday in dozens of venues in Metro Manila, Santa Rosa and Tagaytay City.

The stars of Philippine sports were present to provide inspiration to the Batang Pinoy athletes aged 17 and younger and the participants in the PNG who’re 18 and older and including members of the national teams.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, who’re rooted in both Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) flagship programs, were on hand for the occasion.

“Just believe in what you do, always listen and be confident in all times,” Marcial told BusinessMirror during the ceremony as he dabbled as co-host in a livestreaming program. “Learn to believe and work hard.”

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go led the festivities that usher in the five-day competitions ending on Friday and featuring participation from 193 local government units.

“I stand before you with immense pride and excitement as we gather for the opening rites of the 2023 Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games,” Bachmann said in his welcome speech.

“It is truly an honor to witness the convergence of our nation’s finest athletes, representing the wide spectrum of talent that makes our country unique and vibrant. In the heart of every athlete lies a seed that grows in the pursuit of excellence and the passion to overcome challenges,” he added.

Competitions in archery, archery, athletics, badminton, 3×3 basketball, boxing, chess, dancesport, football, gymnastics, judo, karate, kickboxing, lawn tennis, muay thai, pencak silat, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling, weightlifting and wushu will be played in the big city while Tagaytay City hosts cycling and Santa Rosa has beach volleyball in Nuvali.