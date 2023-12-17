MP Promotions tabs unbeaten Ifugao pride

IFUGAO pride Carl Jammes Martin signed with the Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) of Al Haymon and TGB Promotions to bolster his young and unbeaten professional career starting next year.

“Welcome to the Promotions,” Manny Pacquiao told Martin who will be fighting on Monday against Thailand’s Chaiwat Butkrathok for the vacant World Boxing Organization global super bantamweight title at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the signing of Carl Jammes Martin to the MP Promotions,” said the former senator and eight-division world champion who celebrated his 45th birthday in General Santos City on Sunday.

“I’m honored,” said the 24-year-old Martin, who now has as stablemates Marlon Tapales, Mark Magsayo, Jerwin Ancajas, Vincent Astrolobio, Eumir Felix Marcial and Reymart Gaballo.

“This newest chapter in my career will truly boost my goal of becoming a world champion,” Martin added.

Undefeated in 22 fights he highlighted with 17 knockouts, Martin is fighting under the guidance of his father Abel Martin.

“Carl Jammes Martin has everything to offer from his good looks up to his extraordinary boxing skills,” MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons said. “We believe he will go far.”

Gibbons said Martin is bound for the US early next year to intensify his goal of becoming the best 122-pounder.

“He is going to be the next big thing in professional boxing,” Gibbons said. “He is a world champion material.”