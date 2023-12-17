Meneses, Cool Masters display grit, passion in winning All-Filipino crown

CREAMLINE swept its way to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino crown at the expense of sister team Choco Mucho before a record crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday night.

An early Christmas gift for the country’s most decorated women’s professional club that has evolved from a star-studded team with a deep bench to one squad where stepping up when most necessary has become a norm.

“Last conference, we were a deep team, now every players stepped up when needed most,” said coach Sherwin Meneses after Creamline’s 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory in Game 2 before a Philippine volleyball record of 24,459 fans.

Making the title conquest sweeter was the Cool Smashers’ 15-game sweep of the conference.

“This is the happiest interview that I’ll be making,” Meneses told reporters. “We’re champions with no injuries on the players, now it’s time to rest.”

Meneses, a master of motivation, thanked Rebisco family for believing in their potential and credited the team’s depth and resilience for their success.

Meneses lost top setter Jia de Guzman and middle Ced Domingo after the invitational but got Bernadette Pons, Mafe Buenafe and Bea Bonafe, who all responded to the call.

“The players really wanted to win…during training, they’re very competitive,” he said.

Meneses, however said the nerve-wracking fifth set where they trailed by three points got them on their toes.

“Five sets, it’s anybody’s game,” he said. “We may be lucky at times, no one knows how set five would result to.”

Finals MVP Tots Carlos emphasized their mental preparation helped them a lot.

“It’s all about mindset,” said Carlos, who had 16 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 2 where the crowd attendance beat the previous record of 22,84 fans who watched the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 78 finals in 2016.

“But we’re glad we’re here after going through a lot,” added Carlos, who praised her teammates Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Pangs Panaga, Bernadette Pons, Risa Sato, Michele Gumabao, Lorie Bernardo, Kyla Atienza, Ella de Jesus and Mafe Galanza.

The All-Filipino crown was Creamline’s second in an all-Filipino conference and seventh overall since it joined the league organized by Sports Vision in 2017.