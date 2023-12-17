Losing that Mojo

I WAS wondering…for years, Kamaru Usman was the top dog of the UFC’s welterweight division—he destroyed one challenger after another and had a long reign as the division’s champion.

But after that loss to Leon Edwards, it was all downhill. Granted he has lost back-to-back matches—and both against Edwards—but he isn’t the same.

If you want something longer, how about Lewis Hamilton’s long reign as Formula 1 Driver of the Year. Seven straight years. However, after that controversial final race three years ago where he lost to Max Verstappen, he has yet to win a race. And Mercedes has not been the same.

When the Golden State Warriors ruled the National Basketball Association (NBA), I thought that they could win six, seven NBA titles. But even with their Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they are not the same team. Granted they have been injured at one point or another, and they have lost key teammates in that glorious run, that fear in the faces of opponents is gone.

They are now beatable.

What gives?

Yes, no one stays on top forever. But how quick is that fall when they no longer resemble the athlete they were?

Does success get to their heads where they do not work as hard? The hunger is not there anymore?

It’s mental and it’s the attitude for sure because the skills are still there.

In contrast, I noticed that teams that win, lose, then win again, then lose, stay in it because of a different type of hunger.

Take for example the San Antonio Spurs who used to win the NBA title every other year. And stayed very good even when they were not in title form.

I guess that is why football teams reload every other year. While there is a core, I would always wonder why they keep spending lavish sums on transfers. That is because they keep tinkering to stay on top.

There is that window of opportunity that isn’t open for so long then the worm turns.

Speaking of the worm turning, when Leon Edwards fought Kamaru Usman the first time, Usman was winning until an opening appeared and Edwards took advantage of it and won.

Prior to that, you could hear the concern from his coaches, the look of disappointment in Edwards’ face.

Following that win, it was totally different.

What a championship does for one’s confidence.

Against Colby Covington in UFC 296 this past Sunday, this is the sharpest that Edwards had been. There was precision in his strikes. Power in his strikes and leg kicks.

Granted that Covington is coming off a two-year lay-off and didn’t look like his old self, still…

Even the way noted mixed martial arts analyst Joe Rogan would talk during UFC 296, Tony Ferguson and Steven “Wonderboy” Thompson, underdogs as they were, were like this and like that.

Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Shavkat Rakhmonov won and looked really, really good.

Slides are due to many factors, but this is why sports are interesting and compelling. It makes for many stories. Including…will Lewis Hamilton ever win again? Or even if Kamaru Usman is finished.

This is where you appreciate people like Muhammad Ali who even when done still came back to win.

And that is why he is the greatest.