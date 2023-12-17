Island Holiday Hideaway

Not too long ago, spending Christmas in an island away from your relatives and the madding crowd can run you the risk of being branded anti-social, or being a grinch.

Fortunately, those days are gone and this kind of hideaway has become a fashionable way to celebrate the holidays, whether traveling solo or with the family.

El Nido Small Lagoon

One island which takes pride in the merry mix of idyllic atmosphere and modern amenities is El Nido, Palawan’s northernmost resort town which is largely credited for making it a permanent fixture in the World’s Best Islands List of both Conde Nast and Travel and Leisure.

Among the best spots to hang around during the holidays is the star-rated Seda Hotel situated in the heart of Lio Tourism Estate of Ten Knots Development Corp., the first and only master-planned leisure community in El Nido.

More than just a typical resort, garden-type resort-hotel fuses modern conveniences, an infinite stretch of powdery sand and a breathtaking panorama to the outlying islands in its 4-hectare sprawl.

Isla Amara Boutique Resort

And just like other Ayala Land properties, Seda Lio offers a close-to-nature lifestyle with its wide range of amenities and experiences that fit diverse interests. In keeping up with its commitment to holistic luxury, it has an array of recreational activities of beachfront water sports, as well as in-house facilities for families such as a 24-hour gym, a game room, and a children’s play area.

The 153-room property boasts of spacious and well-appointed quarters which include the suites and the Seda suites which opens right up in the garden and the tranquil beach view, reminiscent of the silent night of the first Christmas.

Gather your loved ones for evenings filled with warmth, joy with Seda Lio’s Yuletide Feast dinner offerings for P2,800 per person for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and P2,000 for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Seda Suite room

A real holiday deal is its suite promo of only P15,500, or 40 percent off the regular rate, with bookings until December 20.

Explore Lio’s expansive leisure enclave whose natural features have been largely-preserved despite the developments, following the principles of sustainable tourism. Lending a countryside feel to the complex are the low-density retail shops, specialty restaurants and the Kalye Artisano, a native-motifed hub of local business owners, artists and travelers who build meaningful and interactive spaces in the community.

You can also immerse in nature-based adventure activities such as kayaking at the mangrove forest, trekking the eco-trail, scuba diving in the coral gardens, or hopping around the enchanting islands and natural formations.

But beyond the usual hotel routine, you can make your Christmas hideaway more memorable and meaningful for Mother Earth by paying it forward and taking part in Ten Knots’ Be Green, Be Great environmental advocacy. Among this is Seda Lio’s Pawikan Program, which seeks to conserve and propagate the sea turtle population to maintain the marine ecosystem of northern Palawan.

Another cozy staycation place worth exploring is Isla Amara Boutique Resort, an intimate two-story lodging with its own courtyard, swimming pool and dining outlet. Originally built with the other hotels at Lio Beach under the Ayala Land management, the green-themed resort is now owned by celebrity entrepreneurs and if it’s your lucky day, you might just bump into Piolo Pascual or Kathryn Bernardo.

The resort is managed by seasoned hotelier Dean Russell de Jesus, who brings a wealth of expertise in the hospitality industry to ensure impeccable service and guest satisfaction.

The artsy property has five room types and its common areas are adorned with paintings depicting the rich biodiversity of the island province. Its tropical homey vibe has also made it a favorite by social media influencers and business personalities.

Young as it is, the hotel was recently awarded the first-ever Tourism Excellence Award of 2023 by the El Nido Municipal Government as a testament to its commitment to green tourism and sustainability practices.

For the holidays, Isla Amara is throwing a lavish Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet for only P1,799 per person at Amihan Restaurant, a culinary haven known for its fusion of flavors.

With wholeness, communion with nature and family time, a hideaway in world’s best island may yet be your best holiday season.