International STEM students explore role of robotics in agriculture

Fourteen Grade 12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program students at the Reedley International School visited the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca) on December 7.

The field trip aimed at exploring the role of robotics in agriculture, said Searca’s Zara Mae Estareja.

Reedley International School is a private, nonsectarian, nontraditional, co-educational school in Pasig City in Metro Manila, that combines progressive and traditional learning approaches.

During the visit, the students, accompanied by their teachers and guardians, participated in a robotics learning session at the Sharing Café and toured the Searca Hub for Agricultural and Rural Innovation for the Next Generation (Sharing), Estareja said.

At the Sharing Café, Richard Angelo Natata, program associate of Searca’s Emerging Innovation for Growth Department (EIGD), presented a Lincoln Learning Solutions video showcasing the applications of robotics in medicine, industry, and agriculture.

Following the presentation, the students had the opportunity to build Lego robots with guidance from key EIGD staff.

Meanwhile, in their Sharing tour, the students gained insights into Southeast Asia’s agricultural history and landscape, its farm innovation stories, and agripreneurship products, Estareja said.

Furthermore, the students delved into artwork installations, interactive technologies, and innovation tools.