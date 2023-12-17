FIFA, Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA’s long-time flirtation with Saudi Arabia became a fully formed partnership this year.

The Club World Cup that welcomes Manchester City and Fluminense into the semifinals from Monday in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, was awarded by FIFA to the oil-rich kingdom in February — a clear signpost toward their shared aim of staging a men’s World Cup.

That goal is all but certain to be confirmed next year after FIFA’s unexpected decision in October to fast-track finding a 2034 World Cup host, but only in Asia or Oceania.

The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be rubber-stamped by FIFA member federations late in 2024.

Whether the tournament is played in summer or winter — and how many of the 104 games eventually will be played in neighboring or nearby states — can de decided at a later stage.

For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America. Man City first plays Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Tuesday, one day after Fluminense faces Al Ahly of Egypt.

It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years.

“I am confident we will continue to unite the world from this beautiful country as we crown the new club champion of the world,” Infantino posted in Jeddah on his always active Instagram account.

FIFA also is bringing its formal business to Jeddah with a meeting on Sunday of its ruling council, for the first time in Saudi Arabia since Infantino was elected president in February 2016.

The future of the Club World Cup should take clearer shape with FIFA set to decide the format of the 32-team event that will relaunch in 2025 in the United States, and exactly how some of the 12 entries from Europe will be earned.

The current seven-team event played each season for reigning continental champions plus the host nation’s title winner is barely noticed in Europe and was a target to revamp right from the start of Infantino’s presidency.

In 2018, Infantino provoked a huge rift with UEFA by proposing a secretive $25 billion deal for new competitions, including the Club World Cup, that seemed to be backed by some Saudi money.

Agreement is now being reached, with the influential European Club Association on board, for a four-yearly tournament played in mid-June to mid-July. The U.S. will host the first edition and 2029 could go to Australia as compensation for agreeing not to challenge the Saudis for the 2034 World Cup.

Each continental champion in the four seasons through 2024 will enter — including Saudi club Al-Hilal, the 2021 champion of Asia that is home to Neymar — which leaves at least eight places to be allocated in Europe.

FIFA’s preferred formula has been to count only Champions League results from 2020-24 in a rankings table, and limit countries to two teams unless more win the actual title. That would exclude from the first edition storied names such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and perhaps even Barcelona, unless it wins the next Champions League title in June.

The 32 teams in 2025 will expect to earn tens of millions of dollars in prize money from a tournament that has no broadcasters or sponsors just 18 months out from the opening game.

FIFA is likely to explore new broadcast models for the Club World Cup while its sponsor slate surely will include some from Saudi Arabia, whose state oil giant Aramco is reportedly in line for a top-tier World Cup deal.

FIFA’s and Infantino’s relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have thrived despite the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom’s backing for a 2017-21 diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host.

Some of the same scrutiny Qatar faced in a decade of World Cup planning — its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers in massive construction projects — will likely be trained on Saudi Arabia through the 2034 tournament.

The soccer connection is perhaps already opening doors. A Human Rights Watch delegation has been in Jeddah for a first approved visit to the country since 2014.

FIFA’s human rights experts made a risk assessment for this Club World Cup and a message was sent by picking an American woman, Tori Penso, to referee the opening game last Tuesday.

A more detailed rights evaluation is a mandatory part of World Cup bidding rules, though there seems no doubt in international soccer that FIFA voters will pick Saudi Arabia in one year’s time.

There is similar broad expectation Man City will leave Jeddah with another international title next weekend.

Image credits: AP





