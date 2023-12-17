Female Iranian soccer fans score small victory

TEHRAN, Iran—Female soccer fans in Iran claimed a small win Thursday in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men’s games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment.

A photograph was posted on social media by the campaign group Open Stadiums of three female fans inside the Azadi Stadium in Tehran for one of the biggest games in Iran, between city rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal. Up to 3,000 tickets were set to be made available for women.

“Historical day for women’s rights activists and the fight for equal access to public spaces will continue,” the activist group posted.

Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men’s soccer games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Though some women have attended selected games in recent years, Open Stadiums has said that too few fans could buy tickets and they faced harassment from morality police.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino later cited his own role in the campaign which including pushing for some women to be allowed to attend the 2018 Asian Champions League in the same Tehran stadium. That breakthrough came months after Iran fans brought the issue to games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Thanks to the ongoing dialogue between FIFA and the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation, progress is being made,” Infantino wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

The FIFA leader said he had discussed with Iran state president Ebrahim Raisi Raisi in New York three months ago “the development of women’s football in the country and the progress made regarding the presence of women in football stadiums.”

FIFA statutes prohibit discrimination by member federations.

TURKIST TEAM PRESIDENT GETS BANNED PERMANENTLY

IN Ankara, the former president of a Turkish soccer team who punched a referee on the field moments after a game has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation.

The federation late on Thursday said that it banned Faruk Koca, who has resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu, for punching referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday night.

Meler, who was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday with a small fracture near his eye, was attacked shortly after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey’s top league.

Koca was arrested for causing injury to a public official, and two other people face charges for kicking the referee.

The federation had initially suspended all league games in response to the incident before announcing that matches will resume next Tuesday in Turkey, which has been selected to co-host the 2032 European Championship with Italy.

Koca’s resignation was announced on Ankaragucu’s website.

The federation also said Ankaragucu has been fined 2 million lira ($69,000) and will have to play five home games without fans. AP