Exploring nature-based solutions to climate crisis in Southeast Asia 

A coalition of globally recognized environmental and conservation not-for-profit organizations recently pitched the call to promote nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.

Named the Southeast Asia and Nature-based Solutions (NbS) Coalition (SCeNe Coalition), it includes the Conservation International (CI), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), IDH-the Sustainable Trade Initiative, Birdlife International, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Mandai Nature, World Resources Institute Indonesia and World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore.

Organized on November 20, the group believes that the planet is facing a climate crisis, and to address this unprecedented challenge requires healthy ecosystems.

The coalition was formed in recognition of the scale of action required, the tight window for impact and the high risks of inaction.

For biodiversity and people

Jayson Ibanez, director of Research and Conservation at the Philippine Eagle Foundation, said SCeNe Coalition is a collaboration among leading nongovernment organizations with an established presence in Southeast Asia.

“We aim to accelerate and increase the implementation of, and invest in high-quality, high-integrity, triple benefits across the region,” Ibanez said.

He noted that Southeast Asia is facing unprecedented demand for carbon credits, hence, there is an unparalleled opportunity to access and direct climate finance to NbS projects that deliver not only climate outcomes but outcomes for biodiversity and people as well.

Biodiversity-rich Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia, home to diverse habitats and species—including 15 percent of the world’s tropical forests, 35 percent of the coral reefs and 25 million hectares of peatland—has a huge potential and opportunity to enhance and become a hub of Nature-based Solutions.

Home to some 650 million people, many of whom are highly dependent on nature for their livelihood and food security, Southeast Asia has much to gain in investing in nature, to help mitigate climate change and enhance the adaptive capacities of the communities that stand to benefit from their endeavors.

SCeNe Coalition said 97 percent of tropical peatland carbon sinks and roughly 25 percent of the planet’s investible forest carbon can be found in Southeast Asia.

Triple benefits, NbS tool

The group vows to support the delivery of and investment in a high-quality, triple-benefit solution that is based on nature.

According to the coalition, nature has the potential to provide 30 percent of the solutions needed to stabilize the climate by 2030.

Southeast Asia is facing unprecedented demand for carbon abatement.

The SCeNe Coalition is developing a web-based NbS tool that helps identify high-impact NbS opportunities, ensuring a targeted pipeline of NbS supply in areas with the highest conservation, social development, and carbon potential.

The tool will also help validate triple benefit quality, giving the project scientific credibility; ensuring the transparent flow of finance, and increasing ecosystem benefits.

Some of the features of the tool include the ability to analyze baseline and triple-benefit data, generate project documentation, and showcase project portfolios.

Mitigation, forest management

Atty. Jose Andres Canivel, executive director of Forest Foundation Philippines, said there are opportunities as well as challenges for nature-based solutions, including mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions through restoration, management of forests and curbing deforestation.

“NbS can enhance the adaptive capacity of ecosystems by active management, such as reducing threats or by increasing connectivity of ecosystems,” Canivel said.

NbS can also support human adaptation by reducing exposure to immediate impacts of climate change, such as protecting and managing natural forests in catchment areas to secure and regulate water, restoring coastal ecosystems to protect communities from coastal flooding and agroforestry to increase production.

Conservation, ecosystem services enhancement

Canivel also said that NbS is an opportunity to secure and enhance the delivery of ecosystem services that sustain livelihoods and food systems, and provide diverse sources of income to help communities adapt to climate change.

It can also support socio-economic adaptive capacities, such as propagating food and timber crop varieties that are resilient to climate change, pests and diseases; and foster participatory, integrative, stakeholder-driven natural resource management and community development.

NbS can also contribute to job creation and the green and blue economy, and reduce or avoid costs for protecting property, infrastructure, and lives.

Challenges

While there are opportunities in NBS, Canivel said there are also issues and challenges, including the lack of effective research.

Also, he said there a short-term time frames for NbS projects.

According to Canivel, there is a need for a broad, interconnected lens to understand NbS. Challenges also include the lack of investments in NbS solutions.

“Incentives to scale up NbS for greenhouse gas [GHG] mitigation may also compromise tenure and resource use rights and curtail traditional uses,” he added.

He noted that incentives to scale up NbS for GHG mitigation may impact biodiversity, ecological services, and ecosystem resilience.

Enrique Nuñez, president of Verde Azul Conservation Solutions, said that climate change is fast becoming a major driver of biodiversity loss, with 1-million animal and plant species threatened with extinction by 2030.

Worse, he underscored the financing or funding gap at $700 billion per year.

“Climate and biodiversity crises are interlinked and must be addressed together,” Nuñez said, adding that ambitious actions are needed to commensurate with the scale of biodiversity crisis.

He said NbS is not just a carbon project. However, he said most conservation projects have NbS outcomes although not all are feasible for carbon crediting.

Carbon projects are designed to reduce or remove GHG emissions from the atmosphere. Carbon offset credits are generated when a carbon project reduces or removes emissions, making it viable for carbon trading.

As such, he said “an NbS policy declaration is needed.”

IPs and ancestral lands

Discussing the opportunities in tapping Indigenous peoples and their ancestral lands, Dave Devera of the Philippine Association for Intercultural Development Inc. said the IP sector stands to benefit greatly from NbS projects.

The sector is one of the most vulnerable sectors in the country when it comes to land governance.

He added that IPs’ and upland dwellers’ activities have the highest incidence of poverty at 68 percent.

“Most environmentally critical and vulnerable areas are in ancestral domains,” he said.

IPs and ecosystems

According to Devera, ancestral lands and domains are found in all ecosystems, including in substantial marine or coastal areas, and they provide a multitude of environmental services that benefit thousands of downstream communities.

He said 5.9 million hectares, or approximately 20 percent of the total land area of the Philippines, is now covered by certificates of ancestral domain titles (CADTs) and certificates of ancestral land titles (CALTs).

The current IP population in the Philippines is estimated at 12 million to 15 million.

Ancestral domains and conservation

As ancestral domains and lands are ideally protected by IPs, Devera said it is no wonder that they are sometimes overlapping with areas set aside for conservation.

“A total of 62 Protected Areas overlap with 92 CADTs covering some 1.2 million hectares,” he said.

Moreover, 75 percent of Key Biodiversity Areas are also within ancestral domains and lands.

He said the number of CADTs and CALTs is expected to increase to cover possibly half of the country’s total land area in the next decade, making these areas ideal for conservation and NbS sites to fight to mitigate climate change and boost the country’s resilience to natural calamities and help combat biodiversity loss.

Image credits: Gregg Yan






