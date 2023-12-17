‘DOUBLE HELIX’ | Steve Aoki goes beyond music in latest concept album 

“I really love fantasy. I’m a sci-fi kid at heart,” asserted two-time Grammy-nominated Steve Aoki.

In his new album, the 46-year-old Japanese-American DJ and music producer transcends music, storytelling, art, and even card collecting and trading.

‘HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix’ is Steve’s eighth concept album, following ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis,’ released last November 17, and it’s his most exhaustive album yet.

The HiROQUEST Collectors Edition includes a HiROQUEST CD, the official HiROQUEST GRAPHIC NOVEL, and four ultra-rare Kolex trading cards from an exclusive 12-card set.

Going beyond the music on the album, Steve told SoundStrip in an exclusive interview: “The cards and the book mean so much and required much of my time to develop—countless hours and a lot of my money to really put this world together like this.”

A story-teller, card guy

“I’ve always wanted to create brands that tell a story and this one is a really incredible story that I was able to write,” Steve enthused.

In telling the story of Hiro, Steve collaborated with Jim Kreuger, a former creative director for Marvel Comics and recipient of the Eisner Award for Best Graphic Novel.

Steve shared that it took him a year to write Hiro’s tale took a year. “It’s relatable. There’s a lot of symbolism to Hiro as a young Steve Aoki in many ways like being able to grow up and wanting all these things and then that’s when the story becomes fantasy,” he narrated.

The sequel follows Hiro’s quest in search of 10 Pullet Rings to save the world from a meteor about to destroy the planet. As he embarks on an odyssey, he faces his sinister arch-nemesis, Hyro, and armies from five uncharted mythological realms ruled by powerful factions.

“I’m also a big trading card game guy,” Steve also shared.

He said he collects Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and other trading card games (TCGs). Building on that interest, he founded his own trading card game, MetaZoo, in 2020, and now, the HiROQUEST TCG, which Steve revealed people are buying 10 to 40 boxes each.

“It’s a whole different team and a whole different infrastructure to develop. It’s just been a lot of fun to build this game,” he expressed on the creation process.

Bridging musical differences

Steve has collaborated with a bunch of artists from varying genres over the years such as will.i.am in hip-hop; Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, and blink-182 in rock; Backstreet Boys and Louis Tomlinson in pop; and BTS and Monsta X in K-pop.

In HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix alone, he worked with 11 artists namely Paris Hilton, Akon, Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Greeicy, Galantis, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Galantis, Timmy Trumpet, and John Martin.

He collaborated with country music singer ERNEST in his new single released alongside the new album, creating a musical fusion by bridging country with his electronic dance music sensibilities.

“With every album, I’m always trying to expand my collaborations, and country is a genre of mine that I really want to expand into,” he quipped.

Talking more about exploring the country genre: “This whole genre of country, especially in the US, it’s a very devoted fanbase and community, and when you can connect with them, it’s actually a great feeling.”

In his collaboration with ERNEST, Steve said, “I love working with artists that are right about to burst and I feel like ERNEST is right there. He’s written big country records. I feel like give him some time and he’s going to be selling out his own arena shows.”

Steve also recalled his memorable collaborations with Louis Tomlinson, Chester Bennington from Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Santa Fe Klan, adding that he loves doing remixes and working with all different kinds of artists and in different languages such as Latin, Spanish, and Japanese.

Sharing his hack with SoundStrip on how he incorporates his music style to other genres, Steve said it’s because he can travel and whenever he can, he would “jump in studios” wherever he is in the world and work with artists from different places.

That way, he would be surrounded by different cultures, sounds, and artists, which would expand his production caliber.

“That is my hack to be so multi-faceted, that I’m able to be everywhere—and I love touring, I do 250 shows a year. I’ve been doing that since 2007,” he quipped.

Admitting that although he doesn’t know much about Filipino music, Steve said he would love to work with Pinoy artists.

“I’m a very open-minded producer,” he said.

‘The good old days’

The EDM scene in the Philippines, which used to be so alive at night with clubs opening left and right, is now considered “the good old days.”

Since many of the bars and clubs have closed due to the pandemic, people who would populate those places to rave have a hard time on where to go now. Budding DJs are also affected and at a loss whether they should continue their craft.

Steve advised, “If you love it, it doesn’t matter how many people you play it for.”

When he was into punk and hardcore, he would play for 20 people in houses and basements, make 20 dollars a show, and he loved it, he said.

“If you’re already in the culture, you just keep going,” he added.

But if they stopped loving the culture because their interest changed, they moved on because there’s no place for it, Steve said “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

“There are webs and flows in culture and it’s a low right now in the Philippines, but I guarantee you, it’s just the nature of life’s cycle. In five years, it’s gonna grow again,” he said.

Steve will be going to Thailand, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia to play this December. Although he won’t be coming to the Philippines for a show, he said he’s “gonna make an effort to come out there to help instigate the EDM world” and hopefully, revive the scene and culture once again.