DMW sends condolences on passing of Kuwait Emir

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Sunday expressed its condolences on the passing of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Alhamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The 86-year old Kuwaiti leader passed away last Saturday.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the Kuwaiti royal family and the entire nation of Kuwait during this time of grief. We share in your sorrow and offer our prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult period,” DMW said in a brief statement.

“May God grant peace to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” it added.

Crown Prince Sheik Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah became the successor of the deceased Kuwaiti leader.

Last October, Crown Prince Sheik Meshal met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to discuss normalizing Philippines-Kuwait relations.

This after Kuwait suspended the issuance of visa to Filipinos last May.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the suspension was in response to the country’s deployment ban of new household workers in Kuwait last February because of the death of Julleebee Ranara and incidents of maltreatment of other overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in the Middle East country.

DMW and DFA are negotiating with their Kuwaiti counterparts for the possible lifting of the suspension.