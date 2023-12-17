CPGI bullish on its hospitality joint venture with Accor

In anticipation of the rebound in leisure travel, the Antonio-led Century Properties Group Inc. (CPGI) formed a partnership with world-leading hospitality group Accor, to launch the new hotel in the Philippines with the recent opening of Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua.

Located in an area bordering Makati on Coronado Street in Mandaluyong City, Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua enables guests a convenient access to business and leisure travelers. With luxury malls accessible to the area, hotel guests are able to enjoy shopping, dining and leisure experiences throughout their stay.

“The opening of Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua underlines our long-term commitment to expand our portfolio in the Philippines. Novotel’s relaxed and lively atmosphere resonates with our guests, we are delighted to offer the second Novotel address for travelers, long-staying guests and locals to work, play and relax,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale and Economy Division in Asia in press statement.

“With the renewed interest in travel globally having Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua to host travelers will further boost the Philippine government’s push to bolster the tourism industry,” said Marco R. Antonio, Century Properties Group Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

The hotel features 152 rooms and suites with a practical, cosy, and contemporary design. The 31-sqm Standard Rooms, equipped with an ample workspace, are perfect for corporate travellers.

For families looking planning a staycation and long-staying guests, Novotel has the Suites ranging from a 45-sq-m Deluxe Suite, and a 75-sq-m Superior Suite, to a roomy 91-sq-m Premier Suite, with a stunning 180-degree view of the city through its curved floor-to-ceiling window. All suites come with spacious working, living, and dining areas, as well as a kitchen equipped with a microwave, Nespresso machine, induction cooker, cooking equipment and cutlery.

Tempus, an all-day dining restaurant located on the 6th floor, offers a breakfast buffet and a la carte options for lunch and dinner. Across the restaurant is a Private Dining Room that can welcome up to 20 guests, making it the ideal venue for intimate functions such as birthday celebrations, reunions, and lunch meetings.

For guests who want to exercise, the infinity swimming pool on the 6th floor is the place. It overlooks the magnificent Makati skyline, a perfect place to cool off or get that perfect tan. One side of the swimming pool is placed against the restaurant, giving swimmers an illusion of an underwater world.

On the 21st floor is the Lobby Lounge, here, guests get to enjoy a panoramic view of the cities with refreshing drinks and snacks by day and breathtaking city lights at night. The perfect time to visit and have a picture of this spot is during the golden hour when the skyscrapers embrace the rich color of gold.

Also located on the same level are two meeting rooms which can accommodate up to 30 guests each. Meeting Specialists are on hand to organize personalized meetings complemented with high-speed Wi-Fi and state-of-the-art facilities.

Fitness enthusiasts can further enjoy InBalance Fitness Centre with free weights and modern cardio machines to keep the body in shape.

The hotel also provides easy access to Manila’s many leisure attractions. Guests can take a short ferry ride to discover the local marketplace in Divisoria. Culture enthusiasts can explore the famous walled city of Intramuros and learn about the colonial history of the Philippines, or visit Pampanga to learn why the Philippines remains one of the largest Catholic countries in the world.

“Guests will feel the warmth of home at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua. It will usher in a new concept of ‘home away from home’ experience for long-stay travellers who are in Manila for business and for families who are in search of a weekend leisure,” added Raul Aquino, General Manager of Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua.

To celebrate its launch, Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua is offering a special rate to all local residents of the Philippines or foreign guests with ACR (Alien Certificate of Registration) from now until December 30, 2023. Guests can book an overnight stay with breakfast buffet for two at P6,800 nett per night.

Guests staying at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua can also enjoy the opportunity to make the most of Accor’s loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, which serves as a daily companion for enhancing their lifestyle. ALL —Accor Live Limitless offers limitless experiences and incentives to its most dedicated members, empowering them to work, live, and enjoy themselves well beyond their time at the hotel.