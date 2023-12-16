Viral Records is a safe space for Filipino artists

I recently attended the launch of Viral Records and the introduction of its roster of artists, and there was one thing that the label’s CEO Patsy Ferrer said that struck me.

“We want Viral Records to be a safe space for local artists where they will be championed and given opportunities.”

I was amazed that Viral Records didn’t just introduce seven artists (four groups and three solo artists) but they also placed their bets on relatively unknown ones instead of looking for singers and groups who have gone viral on social media.

“Viral Records sees itself more than just a record label. It’s a place that artists can call home. In that home, artists are given opportunities to express and enhance their musicality—from creating the sounds they want, to learning from fellow artists. Finally, by being both a haven and a launching platform,” said Ferrer.

For the launch, Viral Records staged a showcase at Whitespace Manila, Makati City

Generational trio Lirico kicked off the performances with their upbeat and groovy song “Tara,” which invites listeners to travel on a journey toward happiness.

After Lirico, solo artist Chandler took to the stage to serenade everyone with his song “Pampam,” which is about wanting the attention of one’s crush.

Akashita was next, performing “So Sure,” which highlighted the band’s love for unexpected and nuanced sounds.

Noodlez performed “Untimely We,” a song the group used to rely on for band battles.

Jefn melted everyone’s hearts with “Sana,” a song about letting go of a lover.

Isaiah then sang “Tama Na,” which featured Nicole of Lirico. The song is a conversation between two lovers deciding whether to continue their relationship.

Capping off the performances was Top Notch with their most streamed song to date, “Pagbigyan,” which highlighted the power of combining vocals with musical instruments.

The musical showcase was then followed by a press conference, where the artists took turns answering questions about being signed with Viral Records, their plans for the local music industry, and their dreams as artists.

Like many Filipino artists, Viral Records’ talents also had their share of struggles before they were signed by the label.

Chandler, who is 21, is the son of singer Camille Victoria, who won Ang Bagong Kampeon in the 1980s. The young singer said he was exposed to music early in life.

Chandler said he would stay long hours—sometimes even until 3 in the morning—in a recording studio with his mom who wanted to show him what it was like and what it took to be a recording artist, if in case he decided to be one.

The name Lirico was taken from the members’ names, which are Lito, Ricky, and Nicole. The trio was also exposed to music because of their families. Nicole, the lead singer, said her influences include KZ Tandingan, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

Starting out in rap music back in 2006, Lino and Ricky were known as Lewor Malakas and Makatang Aktibista, their MC (master of ceremonies) names. The two rappers decided to join forces and turn into a duo. However, there was an element missing. Realizing the importance of harnessing the younger generation, the duo became a trio with the addition of Nicole.

Asked about artists he looks up to, Isaiah named six people in mind: Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem, Travis Scott, Flow G, Loonie, and Ron Henley.

“Longevity is important to me, which is why I look up to these artists. When I accomplish something with my music, I will only be motivated to improve myself further.”

Top Notch began in 2017 when Dominic and Lawrence started playing guitars at the back of their classrooms. Richard saw the two and merely picked up a box to follow the beat while Johann, curious about what the three were doing, approached them and started singing.

Akashita (pronounced Akash-ta), composed of Asher (lead guitarist), JP (drummer), Ramon (pianist and rhythm guitarist) and Raven (bassist), came from different groups but came together to pursue their own brand which celebrates their musical skills and preferences.

The origin of Noodlez is simple. The group, composed of JP, Kelvs, Daniel and Pipz, liked to eat pancit canton so they used the name Noodlez when they joined Battle of the Bands.

“We really consider this fate—choosing not to release any original music so far and waiting until finally signing with Viral Records. We believe that all the years prepared us for this—the right time for us to share our music through the label, meet fellow artists, and bring our music outside of Cabanatuan and into the big city,” said the group.

Jefn considers music his coping mechanism.

“My music is like my diary. The lyrics I write are usually introspective, which is why I sometimes feel apprehensive about sharing them with people. However, I realized that if my lyrics can help at least one person, then it is selfish of me not to release them,” he said.

“We are committed to innovation, authenticity, and the talent of every artist. As we launch Viral Records, we extend our deepest gratitude to the musicians, creators and supporters who joined us on this journey,” said Patsy Ferrer.

Image credits: Viral Records






