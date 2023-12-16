Villars lead 18th Parol Festival celebration, awards winners of parol making contest

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar led the celebration of the 18th Parol Festival on December 14, 2023 at Villar SIPAG Complex. The annual event highlighted the Parol Making Contest participated by the members of the “Samahan ng Magpaparol ng Las Piñas.”

Luzviminda Gallardo represented by her son Ignacio, won the first prize and received P20,000 cash prize, while Anna Lisa Flores got P15,000 and Glecy Dela Cruz P10,000, for the second and third place.

The annual contest recognizes the talent and ingenuity of the Las Piñeros who are responsible in making Las Piñas the Parol Capital of NCR.