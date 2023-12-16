Unwrap up to 15 percent p.a. interest on your savings this holiday season with Maya and Lazada

Touted as the No. 1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, Maya is here to make your holidays even brighter. Get ready to supercharge your Maya Savings interest up to a dazzling 15 percent p.a. while you indulge in the joy of Christmas shopping with partner Lazada, where you can find trusted brands and quality products at the best prices.

As consumers gear up for the festivities and eagerly await their year-end bonus, Maya is the secret Santa to ensure that their hard-earned money not only brings joy but multiplies this season. It’s as easy as pie—just shop for your holiday gifts and needs on Lazada and enjoy an exclusive 1 percent interest boost on Maya Savings! Simply make a minimum spend of P3,000 on Lazada using your Maya number, and watch your savings grow with just a few clicks.

And the holiday savings extravaganza continues. Keep using Maya for all your everyday spending, and you can bask in the high interest rate of up to 15 percent p.a. credited to your Maya Savings daily. Here’s how it works:

Open a Maya Savings account and start with a high 3.5 percent p.a. interest rate.

For new Maya users, pay bills, buy load, invest in funds, and complete all your holiday purchases using Maya with a total spend of P500 to enjoy a generous +8.5 percent.

For existing Maya users, just keep on using Maya for everyday transactions with a total spend of P35,000 to rack up your interest to 10 percent p.a. plus an additional +1 percent when you spend P3,000 using Maya Credit

Refer a friend with your @username and savor an additional +1 percent for 15 days.

If you're a Smart Postpaid user, you get an exclusive +1 percent p.a. when you pay your bill worth P999.

And the cherry on top: indulge in your holiday shopping and get an extra +1 percent p.a. when you spend a total of P3,000 on Lazada. It's like giving your savings a delightful treat.

At Maya, it’s all about making savings effortless, and our partnership with Lazada is here to prove it. Stay tuned for more exciting partnerships and surprises as Maya continues to expand its network of favorite stores and brands.

For the latest updates on how you can enjoy the best of the holidays with Maya, visit maya.ph or mayabank.ph, and follow @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Maya is here to make your holidays merry and bright.