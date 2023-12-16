Sunlight Air goes the extra mile to bring joy to the skies this Christmas

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Christmas is on the horizon, and Filipinos are starting to make their way to their home provinces for some holiday cheer or looking forward to taking their much needed R&R in the country’s beautiful destinations.

Sunlight Air has prepared several surprises to make Christmas travels more enjoyable. This December, experience Sunlight Air’s Joy Takes Flight campaign, bound to make flying over the holidays a very merry one. From check-in to landing, passengers are sure to feel the Christmas spirit all around.

To kick things off, Sunlight Air is offering discounts on flights starting at only PHP 112 to Camiguin, Siargao, Busuanga, and more from December 12 and 22 – 24. Check out great deals for holiday travels on sunlightair.ph.

Before boarding their flight, passengers can expect to be greeted by bright lights and decorations at the Sunlight Air check-in desk at NAIA Terminal 4. Each customer will surely be able to feel the holiday spirit while getting their travel documents and baggage checked.

Those flying on December 22-23 can also have photos taken at the Sunlight Air photobooth after check-in, where they can take some snapshots with family and friends after check-in. Note that the photo booth is open to all airline passengers—not just Sunlight Air customers—who want to capture memories before taking off!

For those who are flying out on Christmas Eve, get ready to be serenaded by a choral group at the Sunlight Air boarding gate. Their repertoire of Christmas songs will definitely put everyone in a festive mood and relieve any prior stress while waiting for their flights.

Finally, what’s Christmas without good food? As the cherry on top, Sunlight Air is bringing that sweet taste of home to the air with their complimentary Christmas-themed snacks to be served to all passengers on board. Get a taste of Christmas with special sweets and desserts, made specifically as a gift for Sunlight Air’s passengers.

Whether it be on the ground or in the sky, Sunlight Air believes that the merrier the travel experience, the better, this holiday season. Get treated to a jolly airline experience and feel the Christmas spirit from start to finish.

Let Sunlight Air gift you with a unique and unforgettable trip you deserve and #ExperienceSunlight as Joy Takes Flight this December 2023. Learn more about Sunlight Air’s destinations and services, or book your next flight here.