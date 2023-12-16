SUN, SEA AND THRILLS | Boracay’s business boom transforms visitor experience

BORACAY ISLAND – With the continuous rebound of tourism in this tropical paradise, business establishments, and investors are redefining the tourist experience – from revamped dining options and upgraded accommodations to thrilling water sports activities.

Known for its world-renowned white beach, a sprawling 4-kilometer beachfront that is divided into three stations: Station 1 and 2 in Balabag and Station 3 in Manoc-Manoc all lined with resorts, hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, and souvenir shops, that has transformed, not only in terms of its infrastructure but also in the diverse range of activities it offers to its visitors.

As the sun-drenched shores of Boracay continue to attract travelers from around the world, tourists are greeted with a breathtaking panorama of beachgoers wearing their beachwear, creating a lively atmosphere – from stylish swimsuits to trendy cover-ups.

Wherein, visitors have transformed the once serene island into a lively playground, where relaxation can be felt while having an adventure time on the island.

One of the standout features of Boracay’s beauty is the tempting selection of water sports activities available for those seeking an adrenaline rush, with parasailing that soar high above the coastline, while enjoying the beautiful views of the island and the crystal-clear waters below.

Stand-up paddleboarding, where tourists can navigate the waves, provides both a workout and an opportunity to explore the coastline. And the famous glass kayaking allows tourists to take unlimited photos and poses while marveling at the marine life visible beneath them.

And other water sports include kitesurfing, scuba diving, island hopping, helmet diving, jet skiing, paraw sailing, banana boat rides, UFO and hurricane rides, and even mermaid swimming experiences.

Crafting perfect haven on the island

However, the island’s fame does not stop at conventional water sports, sunset watching has also become a cherished ritual for many, as groups and couples gather along the shoreline, even solo travelers, to witness the stunning moment when the sun dips below the horizon that makes a perfect end to a day filled with euphoria.

Indeed, with the gradual resurgence of tourism, a surge of tourists is flocking in, and local businesses and establishments have not only adapted but thrived, providing visitors with a luxurious and comfortable retreat after a day of exploration.

Yet, vacationing in this haven of Boracay is a personal affair and it’s not just about ticking off a checklist but it’s about aligning your preferences with a perfect combination of fun and comfort, where every moment should feel like a home away from home.

Whether to opt for the hustle and bustle of beachfront resorts, where the waves serenade you to sleep, or perhaps be drawn by the idea of a quaint, tucked-away spot with a more intimate vibe that appeals to your adventurous heart.

Setting Sail into Unrivaled Luxury

Like the establishments operated by the Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resorts Group has redefined luxury accommodation with not one, but five distinct properties, such as Mandarin Island Hotel, Island Inn, Mandarin White Sand, Mandarin Nest, and Mandarin Bay & Spa, catering to diverse preferences that offer a unique experience and setting a new standard for Filipino hospitality in this tropical paradise.

Their newest property, Mandarin Bay Resort & Spa located in Station 2 of the island, “is sort of a representation of how a Filipino brand is trying to incorporate international hospitality standards into the setting,” Kristine N. Po, the Vice President of Operations at Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resorts Group, told BusinessMirror.

“Filipino hospitality is unbeatable as much as we train our team, but they already come with that natural hospitality, which we are very happy and proud to keep developing,” she added.

One key highlight of this new gem resort in Station 2 is its record-breaking outdoor pool, stretching 228 meters in length. Currently, it is 73% operational, and while it was 100% completed and functional according to management, the optimistic target for full operation is set for March 2024.

“For Mandarin Bay, we’re very happy to establish a five-star resort in Station 2,” Po said.

Mandarin Bay & Spa as a five-star hotel, the management “really wants to showcase the best of service, the best of food, and the best of interesting amenities. Something different, something you won’t see in other resorts.”

And what’s a vacation without a bit of pampering, right? The Mandarin Spa rounds out the trio, offering a sanctuary where stress is left at the door and peace is flowing through the mind and body while laying on the massage area.

“We are very proud of our service, as a lot of hotels are, I’m very sure. But here we try to make it, we believe it’s our responsibility that when guests come in, they’re there to have a good time, even if they’re coming from a bad day.” Po highlighted.

Adding, “Our goal really here is to contribute something to the hospitality industry. We’re trying to go beyond the usual, where our job is to make our guests happy no matter what.”