Senators approve free college entrance exams for qualified students

THE Senate has moved to make college entrance exams free for qualified Filipino students.

Senators, voting 22-0-0 on Monday, approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2441 or the proposed “Free College Entrance Examinations Act,” which would waive entrance examination fees in private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for disadvantaged graduates, or graduating students who show potential for academic excellence.

“This free exam can be a recruiting tool aimed at the best and the brightest,” said Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who is the chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and sponsor of SBN 2441.

“The fee that we’re waiving is minimal, and this bill is supported by the association of private schools as well,” Escudero added.

SBN 2441 consolidates the bills filed by senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, and Raffy Tulfo.

Under the “Free College Entrance Examinations Bill,” learners are exempt from paying examination fees and charges if they: are a natural-born Filipino student; belong to the top 10 percent of their graduating class; and, if they belong to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority or Neda, or cannot afford to provide for their minimum basic needs duly certified as such by the Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD.

Students may avail themselves of the waived entrance exam fees once they satisfy all other requirements specified by the private HEI, the bill stated.

Escudero said the waiver would apply to any private HEIs within the country. The Commission on Higher Education, or CHED, would be authorized to determine and impose sanctions against private HEI officials and employees who fail or refuse to comply with the proposed law.

“Some entrance exam fees are equivalent to a minimum day’s wage, such that taking the former will mean meals foregone,” the senator said. “No family should starve for a day because [money for food] has been traded for an examination fee.”