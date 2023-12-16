Pres. Marcos Jr. to boy scouts: ‘Positive change starts with you’

BECOME positive agents of change.

This was the clarion call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to some 34,000 participants of the 18th National Scout Jamboree (NSJ) at the Pintados de Passi Camp in Passi City, Iloilo last Monday.

“Scouting plays a vital role in fostering the spirit of camaraderie and leadership among [you, our youth,]” Marcos Jr. said. “With its unique blend of education, adventure and fun, scouting continues to inspire our young people [in becoming] active and productive members of society.”

In his speech for the opening of the event, the Chief Executive highlighted the role of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) in nation-building.

“Each of you here is called upon to help shape our future, and create a better and more sustainable world,” the president added.

Through the jamboree, which he called the “mother of all activities” for scouts, Marcos Jr. expressed his hopes that the participants would be able to fully harness their skills.

“Make your bodies strong and healthy, keep your minds keen and ever conscious, stand your ground, embody the scout law, and heed the call of duty to God and country,” he said. “These qualities will make you a good scout; a good scout makes a good citizen, and a good contributor to our goal of building a ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’”

The 18th NSJ was the first major gathering organized by the BSP since the pandemic. During the event, the formal investiture of the president as Chief Scout of BSP was also conducted, in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act 7278.

Image credits: PNA





