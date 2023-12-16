‘PAPADOM PREACH PEACE’ | Remembering the late Dominic Gamboa, in the words of music comrade, DJ Par Satellite

A tribute gig in honor of the founder and chief of Pinoy reggae band Tropical Depression features 9 bands, with Par Satellite on the turntables.

Dominic Gamboa was a prominent presence in two crucial periods in the local music scene—first, as frontman of Absolute Zero and, later, Betrayed, in the then nascent punk community in the mid-1980s; and as founder and leader of reggae group Tropical Depression, which helped create the alternative Filipino music wave in the ’90s.

Gamboa was known as Domeng the punk rocker who sang with Betrayed—back then the fastest band in the land—about frustration and having “never meant to be this way,” before he reinvented himself as Papadom the reggae mon who advocated for peace with “Kapayapaan.”

On the occasion of Gamboa’s 10th death anniversary, his musician friends will gather to perform in a tribute show, “Papadom Preach Peace,” on Dec. 17 at Vice & Other Habits, 4893 Durban corner Ebro Streets, Poblacion, Makati. The event features Betrayed, Dandimites, Georgia Querubin, Jeck Pilpil and Peacepipe, Lady-I, Neighbors, The Republicats, Throw, and Tropical Depression, with DJ Par Satellite as mastermind.

Par—born Edgar Sallan and bred in punk flashpoint Pasay—talks about his friendship with Papadom and why the latter’s music matters today.

‘Papadom Preach Peace’ is a tribute event that features 9 bands and 1 DJ on Dec. 17 at Vices & Other Habits in Poblacion, Makati.

What made you want to do this tribute to Papadom?

It’s been 10 years since Papadom’s untimely demise. The groups that were invited to perform agreed right away, so we’ll all see each other on the 17th.

There are nine bands performing, plus you as DJ. How did you put this all together?

The bands’ members are dear friends and all of them have their own distinct experience with Papadom from his punk and reggae days, as well as his personal life. Which explains why it was quite easy to organize the gig.

Recall the first time you met him, and what was your impression of him as a person and as a musician?

We had not been introduced when I first saw him—he was still called by his old nickname, Domeng—at Brave New World part 1, along with Arnold Morales of Urban Bandits, Tommy Tanchangco and his Chaos bandmates, and the original Jerks. But I was friends with Buddy Trinidad, original frontman of Betrayed. Domeng and I eventually became close friends when he joined Betrayed, and because we, just like Buddy, were both massive Clash fans.

And, what a great coincidence, Domeng’s mom and my dad were officemates at the PNB head office on Escolta, and they were also classmates in mahjong, hahaha.

I was impressed with Domeng as vocalist of Absolute Zero at Brave New World part 5, as well as at the Matimyas roof deck gigs. Sabi ko mahusay na bokalista at mahusay ding pumorma ang mamang ito.

Prior to doing reggae and forming Tropical Depression, Domeng transitioned to ska via The Skalawags. Why do you think he moved away from punk rock—although, of course, you’ll point out that’s not necessarily so, since The Clash also turned on to reggae and even went to Jamaica to soak up on the music.

I’m not so sure about the main reason for Dom leaving behind his love of post-punk and hardcore music. But one essence of punk is moving forward, so, it’s a natural progression. As Mick Jones said in the late 1970s, “We can’t always be sporting green hairdo, bondage trousers and a one-two fuck-you attitude like those early days of punk in the UK capital.”

Also, Domeng, Buddy and I were one of the first to listen to reggae during punk’s peak years in Manila. I vividly remember na pinagtatawanan kami ng mga kapwa punks at that time.

Last picture together: Par Satellite wasn’t aware Papadom was ill until the latter was admitted in a hospital. Photo courtesy of Par Satellite.

Do you think Papadom personally advocated for peace, just as he sang about it in “Kapayapaan”?

Oh yes, no doubt about it. But for me, you will never achieve Peace and Love kung walang Understanding.

Tropical Depression recorded only two albums, “Kapayapaan” (1994) and “Aabot Din Tayo” (2002) with Papadom at the helm. Do you think this was due to the financial rewards of live performances, or he just lost interest in writing new songs?

Yes and no. Yes, because most of the time it was about doing gigs here and there. But though it’s rewarding, malakas umubos ng oras at panahon. No, he never lost interest in writing new songs. In fact, being an avid listener of my radio show Pirate Satellite, Dom was always into new stuff as well, reggae and otherwise.

Papadom loved to eat, and you spent many occasions, whether special or ordinary, food-tripping, with him. What were his favorite dishes?

We had lots of favorites. But Masuki is our all-time favorite comfort food. We even have our photo hanging by the wall of its MOA branch.

Were you aware of his health issues before his death, and did he ever discuss it with you?

I was not aware of it till he was admitted to the hospital.

What do you want people to remember Papadom for?

It’s in the coda of the brilliantly-written “Kapayapàan,” one of the greatest Original Pilipino Music songs ever recorded: “Mundo nating hati-hati/Pag-isahin nating muli.”

Maraming salamat, Papadom!