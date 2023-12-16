Our little resident frog

One day a little amphibian creature made its presence felt in our dirty kitchen. It didn’t make any croaking sound, as is usually expected from its kind. It was just me and him, staring at each other. It stood still and unmoving, but when I went near for a closer look, it backed away just a bit. How did it squeeze its way in? Has it been hiding in the dark nooks of our kitchen all this time? Since it not did not appear to be capable of doing any harm and it wasn’t bothering anyone, I left it alone.

One rainy day, I scooped him with my hands and carried him outside thinking it would love to frolic in the rain like any typical frog. But later that night it was there again in our dirty kitchen. It seemed to say hey I’m back, I prefer to be here.

Soon our household got used to him. Now and then, he comes out of his nook and appears to be greeting us. I call him Kermito, after Kermit the Frog the famous muppet of Jim Henson’s.

I googled bits of information on Philippine frogs, and it looks like my little frog is a banded bullfrog, also called an Asian painted frog or sometimes called the “chubby frog.” I’m not even sure if it’s a he or a she. I’ve learned that frogs thrive in moist places where the temperature is naturally low. I guess our dirty kitchen is damp enough for Kermito to make it his abode. It must also be a good source of food for him, such as ants, insects, and mosquitoes.

By the way, the Philippine Post Office issued several collectible stamps featuring our endemic frogs sometime in December of 2011. It’s a very informative and useful guide.

Actually, we have several bullfrogs in our backyard. Quite big and ugly, they seldom show themselves, hiding behind hollow blocks or junk pile. We know they’re in our yard because on a rainy night, they make loud choral mooing sounds, just like cows in a pasture. Is that why they are called “bull” frogs?

The banded bullfrog was first described in 1831 by the British zoologist John Edward Gray, as Kaloula pulchra (pulchra meaning “beautiful” in Latin). It’s puzzling why it’s called that because it’s a stretch of the imagination to call it beautiful.

Be that as it may, would you believe some people have pet frogs? They are even sold in pet stores, where they are kept in terrariums, feeding on crickets or mealworms. In Europe and the United States, the demand is on the rise, with the banded bullfrog being the favorite pet frog. In contrast, there’s low interest for frogs in the Philippine pet trade.

Since Kermito has decided to take residence inside our home, I wonder if I could turn it into a house pet. Other members of our family think it’s a yucky idea. After all, Kermito can’t be stroked like a dog or a cat because it’s not cute-looking, and it’s moist and slimy to the touch.

Can frogs tolerate regular handling? How good is it actually for them? In the streaming videos I’ve seen, I admire the people who devote love, care and attention to their pet frogs. Still, I can’t help but wonder whether these pet frogs would be much happier outside in the wild. Maybe a herpetologist, an expert on frogs, can tell us more.

Are there any benefits to people who keep frogs as pets? I don’t know much at this point but it could be educational for our kids, a starting lesson on biodiversity. And just for comparison, frogs as pets don’t need much space, don’t shed hair on the couch, don’t leave their droppings around the house, won’t cause allergies, won’t scratch the furniture and don’t need to go for a daily walk.

Although frogs don’t express themselves like humans and other animals, I’m starting to form a bond with my resident frog. Greeting Kermito and giving him attention, he seems to feel more and more at ease around us. Maybe he can feel the positive vibe, and he feels grateful to our family for providing him a source of his food and comfort.

In my high school biology class, I was given a preserved bullfrog to study. That activity was supposed to introduce us to the basic anatomy of vertebrates and other animal body systems. I must confess that I have forgotten what I learned from looking at that preserved frog. The pungent smell of formalin is what stays in my memory.

This must be shocking to the squeamish, but what I love most about frogs is they taste great. Yes, I have no qualms about eating them, more specifically frog legs. When I was a kid my mother used to cook “Sinampalukang Palaka.” It’s been awhile since I had it. Frog leg meat has the texture of chicken and tastes like white fish. It is also high in protein, potassium, and other vitamins, making it highly nutritious as a meal.

Do you know that demand for frog legs is rising? Exotic meat markets and restaurants are buying frogs from all over the world to serve them to experienced and curious customers alike. Outside the Philippines, you can eat frog legs in France, Turkey, Indonesia, and the southern parts of the USA.

Frogs have been featured in popular entertainment. There’s of course Kermit the Frog. Why not a superhero named Super Frog? There’s now a fan-suggested film called Space Cat, and it is being visualized with the help of AI tools.

Frogs also appear in folklore and fairy tales. The most famous of all is the Brothers Grimm story of “The Frog Prince.” In Korea, there’s a folk tale entitled “The Green Frog” that explains why frogs cry in the rain. The Japanese have a folk take called “The Two Frogs.”

In ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, frogs or toads symbolized fertility; the Greeks and Romans associated frogs with fertility, harmony, and licentiousness.

In Chinese culture, a three-legged toad biting a coin can bring wealth and good fortune to a household. In Chinese restaurants around the world, it is common to see a golden toad displayed at the front counter near the cash register, with a gold coin in its mouth. It is a classic and popular folk symbol of wealth and prosperity.

Hilaire Belloc the English poet, historian, and essayist once wrote a lighthearted poem about frogs and here’s a shortened version:

Be kind and tender to the Frog,

And do not call him names,

No animal will more repay

A treatment kind and fair;

At least so lonely people say

Who keep a frog (and, by the way,

They are extremely rare).

Yes, Mr. Belloc, rest assured that in our household Kermito will be treated kind and fair. His presence in our home is a daily living lesson about the web of life. Humanity and the wild can and must learn to live as one.