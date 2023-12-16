McDonald’s PHL and Coca-Cola’s ‘Share the Light’ to more communities this Christmas

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – McDonald’s Philippines (Golden Arches Development Corporation) returns with its partner Coca-Cola Philippines to brighten the holiday season for communities through Share the Light celebrations and 1.5 million pieces of Happy Meal toys to be turned over to different communities nationwide.

‘Share The Light’ is an initiative of McDonald’s Philippines and Coca-Cola Philippines which aims to spread kindness and cheer to partner communities in time for Christmas.

“At McDonald’s, it is important for us to make a positive impact in the lives of Filipinos—whether it is our customers, partners, or families in need–especially during this time of the year. We are very happy to once again partner with Coca-Cola to share feel-good moments with Filipino families through our food,” said Kenneth S. Yang, CEO and President of McDonald’s Philippines

Sharing Kindness, Spreading Cheer

This year, Share the Light brought in fun games, various activity booths, and rice meals offered during the event. Families also took home noche buena packs consisting of a 6-pc McShare Box, 1.5L Coke bottle, and Happy Meal toys. Employees from both McDonald’s and Coca-Cola also volunteered to serve meals and help host the festivities.

“During our celebration in Quezon City, we were able to spread cheer to 100 families. Next year, we hope to extend this celebration to more partner communities. Beyond the holidays, our goal is to share the light we experience not only during this season but every day. Through Ronald McDonald House Charities’ McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, we are able to serve warm meals to communities in need.” Kenneth S. Yang, CEO and President of McDonald’s Philippines added.

Both Share the Light celebrations were done in communities supported by McDonald’s Philippines’ charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities, through its Bahay Bulilit Learning Center program. Bahay Bulilit stands as one of McDonald’s Philippines’ flagship programs, offering children a safe space to play and learn while their parents work. The goal is to establish nationwide learning centers in areas where they are most needed, and this is achieved through partnerships with the DSWD and local government units. Currently, there are 39 learning centers nationwide through this initiative.

The next Share the Light celebration will be on December 19 in Cebu and will bring joy to at least 300 more families. As part of this year’s initiative, McDonald’s Philippines will also be giving 1.5 million pieces of Happy Meal toys to various communities nationwide.

For more information on RMHC’s programs and how you can help, visit its official website rmhc.org.ph and the online donation portal at rmhc.org.ph/donate/.

Stay updated on McDonald’s Philippines by following McDonald’s PH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.