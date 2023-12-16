McDonald’s gifts customers this Christmas with unexpected yet iconic collaboration and a spectacular Lights Show 

DECEMBER 2023, MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Get yourself in the holiday spirit as McDonald’s has more in store for its customers as its Christmas Lights Show, dubbed the Christmas Lights Magic, is back and their new Christmas film features a surprising collaboration between unkabogable icon Vice Ganda and ‘Drag Race Philippines’ host, Paolo Ballesteros.

McDonald’s new Christmas film centers around the spirit of sharing featuring the Chicken McDo McShare as a symbol of unity, capturing the essence of sharing the love no matter how different we are.

And what better way to share the love with a shared experience with the gang? Grab your family and friends to experience the magic of the Christmas Lights Show in select McDonald’s stores! As the pioneer in mounting spectacular and memorable store lights shows in the country, McDonald’s continues to inspire other quick service restaurants in making their restaurants a space that brings happiness to more Filipinos.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, McDonald’s mounts 3 magical installations in three flagship stores across the metro. “McDonald’s has partnered once again with Coca-Cola Philippines to spread holiday cheer through our dazzling Christmas light shows at select McDonald’s stores. This marks the second year of our collaboration with Coca-Cola. Our brands share a commitment to bringing Filipino families and friends together over great food and beverages.” said, Oliver Rabatan, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Philippines

We invite everyone to gather their families and friends, enjoy their McDonald’s favorites, and savor the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola. Together, let’s fill this season with happiness, laughter, and moments of real magic.” said, Pablo Medina Noriega, Franchise Operations Director of Coca‑Cola Philippines

Be sure to visit any of the three McDonald’s branches to experience the magic nightly from 6pm to 12mn.

McDonald’s McKinley, Taguig : No snow? No worries! The Icy Wonderland comes to life with the McDonald’s McKinley store’s facade and Drive-Thru lit up in a grand display of lights. Don’t miss out on their bright and vibrant floor-to-ceiling decorations!

: No snow? No worries! The Icy Wonderland comes to life with the McDonald’s McKinley store’s facade and Drive-Thru lit up in a grand display of lights. Don’t miss out on their bright and vibrant floor-to-ceiling decorations! McDonald’s Southwoods, Laguna : Take a trip down memory lane and be surrounded with all things classic as McDonald’s brings a unique Paskong Pinoy down south.

: Take a trip down memory lane and be surrounded with all things classic as McDonald’s brings a unique Paskong Pinoy down south. McDonald’s Capital Town, Pampanga: Happiness is the place to be as McDonald’s creates Happyland within this store’s Drive-Thru, sure to bring smiles to all who drive by!

L-F: Fidel M. Balbieran, McDonald's Philippines Local Store Marketing Director, Jomil Serna, Taguig City Councilor, Tony del Rosario, Coca-Cola Philippines President and Vice President for Franchise East Region for Asia South Pacific Operating Unit, Kenneth S. Yang, McDonald's Philippines President and CEO and his wife, Cindy Yang, Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, Chief Operating Officer, Megaworld Corporation, Brgy. Capt. Jorge Bocobo, Brgy. Fort Bonifacio during the ribbon cutting ceremony of McDonald's Christmas Lights Magic at McDonald's McKinley West, Taguig

The meaningful experiences, new festive flavors and fun-filled experiences with friends and family showcase that truly, there is so much more to love at McDonald’s this Christmas. For further updates and details, be sure to follow McDonald’s on Facebook and Instagram.