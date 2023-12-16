McDo, Coca-Cola bring holiday cheers to young learners, vow to build more day care centers

AROUND 100 underserved families in Quezon City have benefitted from the “Share the Light” kick off celebration jointly organized by McDonald’s Phils. (Golden Arches Development Corp.) with Coca-Cola Phils. to spread kindness and joy this Yuletide.

“At McDonald’s, it is important for us to make a positive impact in the lives of Filipinos—whether it is our customers, partners, or families in need—especially during this time of the year,” McDonald’s Phils. CEO and President Kenneth S. Yang said. “We are very happy to once again partner with Coca-Cola to share feel-good moments with Filipino families through our food.”

Like in 2022, this is the second year that both partners visited communities they support, according to McDonald’s Corporate Relations Director Adi Hernandez.

“We have again the ‘Coke Care-a-Van’ back, as well as the McDonald’s and Coke booths that families and kids will enjoy,” she told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the opening event held at the Ronald McDonald House of Charities’ (RMHC) “Bahay Bulilit Learning Center” in Quezon City last December 9.

Apart from fun games, rice meals were offered to young learners of the day care center and their guardians. They also took home noche buena packs which consisted of a six-piece McShare Box, a 1.5-liter Coke bottle, and Happy Meal toys. Employees from both firms also volunteered to serve and help host the festivities.

The next leg of Share the Light will be held on December 19 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with the participation of at least 300 families. As part of this year’s initiative, McDonald’s Phils. will also be giving 1.5 million pieces of Happy Meal toys to various communities nationwide.

Such an annual event is conducted in communities supported by McDonald’s Phils.’ charity of choice RMHC, through its “Bahay Bulilit” program that offers children a safe space to play and learn while their parents work.

“Next year, we hope to extend this celebration to more partner-communities” Yang bared. “Beyond the holidays, our goal is to share the light experience not only during this season, but every day.”

The fast-food giant will continue to support the three flagship programs of RMHC, per Hernandez.

“Aside from partnering with more schools for Ronald McDonald ‘Read to Learn,’ serving more meals in ‘Ronald McDonald Kindness Kitchen,’ our big goal is also to scale up…Bahay Bulilit,” she said, as she cited that they now have 39 learning centers nationwide, where each can accommodate 80 to 100 preschoolers per academic year.

The goal is to establish more day care hubs in areas that mostly need them via partnerships with the Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD, as well as local government units.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the reading and learning school projects are now in full swing. In fact, three Bahay Bulilit centers were opened in Davao, Cavite, and Pampanga just this year.

“Our target is double the number of [learning] houses we opened this year. So at least six all over the Philippines,” Hernandez disclosed. “We want to open more of these learning centers because we really see the need to help the education sector. And we do that through early-childhood education.”