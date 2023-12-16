Level up the holidays at the heart of Antipolo in Luljetta’s Place

As a country that celebrates the longest Christmas season, Filipinos love to go the extra mile when it comes to holiday celebrations—from decking out festive decors to preparing delicious dishes.

Upholding this Filipino holiday spirit, Luljetta’s Garden Suites and Hanging Gardens will once again open their doors for yet another remarkable celebration. Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes overlooking the Antipolo mountains and city lights, the resort promises its guests a memorable holiday experience this year.

Special Holiday Packages

Luljetta’s offers budget-friendly packages tailored for a spectacular festive season:

Noche Buena Dinner

Make Christmas Eve even more special with Luljetta’s Noche Buena Dinner package, starting at ₱1,200 per head or ₱5,600 with cozy room accommodation. Delight in a festive buffet that includes: a Salad Bar, Hors d’oeuvres: Margherita Bruschetta and Pate Bruschetta, Carving Station: Roasted Pork Belly, Eggplant Latte Soup, Roasted Chicken with Mango Chutney, Rice (half plain, half blue), Oil-based Pasta, and Cheesecake Shots and Churros for desserts.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Dinner

Welcome the New Year with a BANG! The New Year’s Eve Countdown Dinner package starts at ₱1,500 per head or ₱6,200 with cozy room accommodation. Indulge in a buffet featuring: a Salad Bar, Hors d’oeuvres: Margherita Bruschettavand Pate Bruschetta, Carving Station: Roast Beef, Cauliflower Soup, Baked Salmon, Pasta, Rice (half plain, half coconut rice or wild rice), and Mini Cakes and Truffle for desserts.

Get a chance to win exciting prizes when you avail of our Noche Buena or Media Noche Dinners.

The Sound of Holiday



Aside from scrumptious feasts, the jingling of bells and harmonious voices of carollers are also among the highlights of the holidays.



Luljetta’s dedicated employees will serenade you with melodic Christmas carols during breakfast, ensuring your day begins not just with good food but also with a symphony of joy and festive spirit.



Discounts for Little Revelers

Luljetta’s believes in sharing the joy of holidays, especially with children. With this, the resort offers exclusive discounts for kids 0-10 years old. Children ages 0-2 years old are free of charge, 3-5 years old are capped off at 50%, while 6-10 years old are given 20% off. Parents or guardians simply need to present proof of age to avail of the discounts.



Feel the Joy of the Season

With stunning views, delectable feasts, and festive vibes, Luljetta’s holiday celebrations promise to be nothing short of magical.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make lasting memories at Luljetta’s this festive season. Book your special holiday package now and embrace the enchantment of the holidays in the heart of Antipolo. Drop us a line at +639178676205 and reservations@luljettas.com or visit our website at www.luljettas.com.