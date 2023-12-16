KDLex takes flight in Hong Kong short film, ‘Toss Coin’

The Philippines’ breakout stars Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada take center stage with their international film debut, “Toss Coin,” a microfilm directed by the award-winning and Philippines’ highest-grossing film director, Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

“Toss Coin” is the Philippines’ entry for the “Hong Kong In The Lens By Asian Directors” project produced by CJ ENM Hong Kong (CJ ENM HK) and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

“We believe that the power of movies goes beyond entertainment to connect audiences. This amazing work not only connects audiences in your local market (the Philippines) but also in Hong Kong” said Hong Kong Tourism Board, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alice Li.

The story revolves around the unexpected encounter between Kiko (KD) and Pia (Alexa) and the enchanting love story that unfolds amidst the vibrant streets of Hong Kong. Playing a delightful game of hide and seek, Kiko and Pia embark on a journey that unravels into a sweet and touching romance exploring the themes of destiny, belief, and the courage to embrace opportunities.

After directing the highest-grossing domestic film in Philippine history “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” shot in Hong Kong in 2019, Direk Cathy once again emphasized the beauty of the city by bringing out the authenticity and human connection within the film through the scenic backdrop of Hong Kong and the compelling chemistry of the lead actors.

“While I personally like the city’s human touch and culture, this time, I had the opportunity to show the other side of Hong Kong, highlighting the beautiful architecture of the buildings and the intersection between artistic galleries and vibrant murals that blended perfectly with the story and Kdlex’s chemistry,” Direk Cathy shared.

The “Hong Kong In The Lens By Asian Directors” project has been chosen to be part of the 20th Hong Kong Asian Film Festival with two other microfilms “Hong Kong, Within Me” from Korea directed by Director Kang Yun Sung, the Korean director and screenwriter of “The Outlaws”, which is the third highest-grossing restricted film in South Korea since 2017. While, “Zi Mui” from Thailand is directed by Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya, the director and screenwriter of “Bad Genius,” Thailand’s highest-grossing film since 2017.

All three microfilms will be available on tvN Asia and Viu starting December 11. For film updates, follow ABS-CBN Films on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and Threads.

For more information, please visit discoverhongkong.com.