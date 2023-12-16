Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila hosts Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony

PASAY CITY – Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila officially marked the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year by lighting up its spectacular Christmas Tree on November 16, 2023, Thursday.

The hotel’s top management, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Pasay, corporate partners, industry leaders, in-house guests, media people, and social media influencers joined the tree lighting ceremony and expressed their admiration for the 10 feet Christmas Tree accentuated with gold, red, and white ornaments.

Ms. Ellen Mendoza, the newly-appointed General Manager of the hotel, greeted the guests with an inspiring opening speech while Mr. Steve Dong, the hotel’s Chief Operating Officer (CEO) offered a celebratory toast to honor the success of the property. Hon. Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Pasay City Mayor, also delivered a Christmas message.

Among the distinguished guests who graced the annual tree lighting were Chief of Staff Peter Pardo, Pasay LGU; Mr. Ivannovich Dmitri Tan Agote, Supervising Tourism Operations Officer; Ms. May

Ramos, Senior Tourism Officer DOT-NCR; Mr. Arnold Gonzales, Tourism Promotions Board Head of MICE; and Philippine Coast Guard Captain Jimmy Vingno. Altogether, they illuminated the mesmerizing Christmas Tree and delivered a toast to bring good tidings this Yuletide season.

1st year anniversary of Amore Bread & Booze

The holiday celebration was made more meaningful with the 1st year anniversary of the hotel’s authentic Italian restaurant – Amore Bread & Booze, headed by its Italian Chef Leonardo de Monte. To showcase the restaurant’s specialties, the guests were served with authentic Italian delicacies – from pasta, pizza, salad, and many other melt-in-your mouth cakes and pastries. Chef Leonardo also gave a brief history of the restaurant and delivered an anniversary speech. It was then followed by a thanksgiving message from Ms. Analynda Tan, Director of Sales & Marketing of Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila.

Moreover, the spirit of Christmas filled the air with the harmonious musical regale of the Ministrels of Hope Choir and the amazing musical performances of The Voice Generations’ Finalist, The Queens.

Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila, located in Pasay City, offers a whole new world of distinctive experiences for corporate and leisure tourists. It is conveniently located next to the biggest shopping mall in the Philippines – SM Mall of Asia, as well as sports and concert venues – SMX Convention Center, MOA Arena, and is in the heart of the Entertainment Center of Metro Manila. The hotel comprises of 281 spacious and fashionably designed rooms and suites, overlooking the downtown metropolis through its floor to ceiling windows.