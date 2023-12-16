Globe Business empowers educators in ‘Forefront ‘23’ digital learning confab

GLOBE BUSINESS recently hosted “Forefront 2023: A National Conference on Digital Learning,” which was designed to ignite minds and inspire a great future.

As it honored the invaluable contribution of educators, the event aimed to empower teachers with resources and new knowledge to help them better perform their critical role in shaping the country’s future.

Recognizing the pivotal role of teachers, Globe Business collaborated with the National Teachers’ Month Coordinating Council, the National Educators’ Academy of the Philippines (NEAP), and the National Teachers College (NTC), as they brought together attendees nationwide. With the theme: “Together4Teachers,” this year’s celebration focused on the pillars: Appreciation, Admiration, Approval, and Attention.

“At Globe Business, we have always been at the forefront of advocating for digital literacy and inclusion to uplift education,” said KD Dizon, who heads Globe Business. “We believe that technology has the power to transform the way we learn and teach.”

That is the reason, Dizon said, that the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom has been staunchly providing support to teachers: “[Their] dedication, passion, and love for teaching have laid the foundation for countless success stories in our nation.”

The hybrid conference featured esteemed speakers such as Dir. Jennifer Lopez of the NEAP, who emphasized the importance of gratitude and appreciation in education:

“Gratitude is not merely a sentiment, but a powerful force that fuels motivation, inspires growth, and strengthens the bonds of our educational community.”

Dr. Edward Quinto, who is an associate professor and director at Mapua University, talked about the resilience and adaptability of teachers in the face of rapid digital change: “Teachers may be powerless in policy, but can be powerful in practice. We should not let the gap between power and powerless widen. To bridge the gap between policy and practice, we must engage in meaningful conversations and create spaces for honest, healthy, and supportive discourses.”

NTC’s Academic Affairs vice president Edizon Fermin recognized Filipino teachers’ dedication and innovation in nurturing the future generation. He praised their “husay at tatag (skill and strength)” in ensuring continuity of learner access and experience, “husay at tiyaga (skill and perseverance)” in exploring a variety of alternative delivery modalities, as well as “husay at tapang (skill and courage)” in overcoming barriers to safe and secure management.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University Institute for the Science and Art of Learning and Teaching director Galvin Ngo focused on the evolving needs of teachers in the digital age, emphasizing collaboration, professional development, and mentorship: “In professional development, faculty collaboration is important and crucial, as we navigate questions with unclear answers.”

The forum showcased Globe Business’ “unwavering dedication to elevating the realm of education through innovative solutions, collaborative efforts, and collective visions.” It said that beyond honoring educators, the event equipped them with essential resources and insights, as it empowered them to thrive in digital education’s dynamic landscape.