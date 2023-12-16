Embracing the Christmas spirit with open arms

SM group spreads social good with ‘Christmas Cheers’

The season of giving is within our midst.

As the world embraces the spirit of Christmas with open arms, SM group employees stepped out of the holiday rush and into the shoes of volunteers, spreading social good through the Christmas Cheers gift-giving initiative.

Spearheaded by SM Foundation and SM Supermalls, the program stood as a testament to the dedication of volunteers to create meaningful contributions and build memories with communities, one act of kindness at a time.

The spirit of Christmas is synonymous with generosity and the joy of giving, and for one individual in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, this sentiment came to life through their involvement in the Christmas Cheers distribution volunteer program. In a recent interview, a member of the volunteer team shared insights into their motivations, experiences, and the profound impact they witnessed during the holiday season.

A manifestation of love, kindness

For Carl Maglangit, SM CDO Downtown’s Public Relations Manager, the motivation to join the Christmas Cheers stemmed from a deep-seated belief in Filipino generous culture and how it has a magical way of spreading joy and building a supportive society.

Upon hearing about the opportunity to give back, he promptly embraced the role of coordinating and organizing the program for the community.

“I have always been inspired to someday share my blessings with the community. Now, it has happened and the experience felt magical for me. It taught me the value of generosity and that giving is a manifestation of love and kindness. I am now more empowered in community giving, and with this passion, I can influence other people to do the same,” Carl said.

As the gift-giving activity unfolded, he knew that the beauty of it would resonate with him beyond the holiday season, especially after hearing a message from one of the beneficiaries, PWD and Christmas Cheers recipient Liza Corpuz.

PWD members of the Cagayan de Oro community and their loved ones smile as they receive Christmas Cheers packs from SM group.

Carl narrated: “She felt honored that their sector was chosen as one of the recipients of this program and has gotten the impression that they are acknowledged in the community as equally essential citizens. Previously, she shared that they felt ignored and forgotten and felt terrible that they lacked the opportunity to receive help. Since last year, the Christmas Cheers program has uplifted their spirit to celebrate a merrier yuletide this year. The food packs make one person happy, and the entire family will.”