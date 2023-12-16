Deck the halls with tech and gadgets: Finding the best gift for your significant techie

THERE are two mandatory stops whenever I’m at the mall, the first being Toys ‘R’ Us to appease my inner child, and Digital Walker just so I can add more items to my wish list. Digital Walker is known as the Philippines’ premier tech curator with an incredibly diverse range of consumer electronics.

Digital Walker is the brainchild of Charles Paw, one of the most respected names in the local tech industry. His journey began in Greenhills Shopping Center, the “mecca” of gadgets and his deep-rooted knowledge in everything tech is unmatched. So, you can be assured that Digital Walker only carries the best and most reputable brands.

From phone accessories, speakers and headphones, to cables and chargers—you name it, they have it, with several brand options and price points, not to mention their price tempting promos and discounts ensuring you get superb value.

For part three of our holiday guide, we focus on selecting the perfect gift for the tech enthusiast in your life. Choosing the ideal gift for your techie partner can be a thrilling yet confusing task, especially for non-techies. They might think they have everything they need, but our curated guide is set to challenge that notion. I made sure to visit several Digital Walker stores to ask about their latest products. Thankfully, their staff are always welcoming and eager to assist. Do note that all prices are based on their website at the time of this writing.

One of the first brands that caught my eye was AceFast, which was hard to miss because of their transparent crystal colors. With colors such as Ice Blue, Alfalfa Purple, Mint Green, Lotus Pink, White Moon and Bright Black, it will surely put a sparkle in their eye. The Acefast TWS Crystal Series T8 ENC (P2,990) has a crystal-inspired design that deliver stable signals, fast charging, and clear calls but also captivate with their brilliant aura reminiscent of neon lights. With a compact form and transparent battery display, they offer a unique blend of style and performance. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, these earbuds are your gateway to a crystal-clear audio experience. A quick 10-minute charge is enough for 2 hours of use. You can then pair it with the equally colorful AceFast A47 Fast Charge Wall Charger 65W GaN (P2,090). It has three ports [2 x USB-C + USB-A], supports up to 65W max, AI temperature control technology and supports most fast charge protocols for your peace of mind, and you can say goodbye to extra chargers.

Last is the AceFast Crystal Series M1 Fast Charge Powerbank. Everybody needs that backup power for those long days and this 10000mAh 30W power bank is the only one they’ll need with its universal fully compatible USB-C Port. The see-through and translucent design reveals sophisticated internal structure and shows you exactly how much juice you have left.

Digital Walker also has a vast selection of audio products for music lovers and I found one that is specially designed for kids—the OnAndOff BuddyPhones (P1,190) would make a great gift for those who regularly travel with their kids. These headphones feature a child-proof twist cap to adjust volume levels, preventing exposure to noise levels above 85 decibels, which can damage kids hearing.

With features like adjustable sizing, colorful stickers, and a detachable BuddyCable system, they are not only protective but also fun and practical for young travelers.

Moving on to more serious earphones, the Marshall Major IV (P7,790) is probably my favorite pair. It delivers the signature Marshall sound that you’ve come to expect with custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off. It also has an improved ergonomic design so that your tenth hour of listening is just as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear. The Major IV delivers 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime with quick-charge capability—a 15-minute charge will last you 15 hours of listening. The Major IV can be charged wirelessly, so it’s now easier than ever to charge and go. Phone functionality is also included so you can answer, reject or end a call with a few simple clicks. The only problem with this one is that you might want to get it for yourself.

If they are more into speakers, there are two compact Marshall Speakers that you need to check out. The Marshall Emberton (P9,290) and Willem (P6,290.00). Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall—where every spot is a sweet spot. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton II produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class. The Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

The Marshall Willen (P6,290) is an even more compact speaker that is designed to accompany you everywhere. With its 2-inch full-range driver and two passive radiators, it delivers the iconic Marshall sound and boasts a top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Willen combines Marshall’s iconic design with rugged durability and sustainability, with 60 percent of its plastic made from post-consumer recycled materials. Offering over 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, a built-in microphone for calls, and the ability to connect to other Willen speakers in Stack Mode, it’s the ultimate companion for music lovers on the go.

I must admit Audioengine is a brand that I’m not quite familiar with, but it got my attention because of its looks. The one that caught my eye was the Audioengine HD3 Home Music System (P15,490)—a compact powerhouse designed for exceptional stereo sound. If your significant other loves the warm, pure tone of an analog amplifier, then it is something you definitely need to take a look at. It combines custom components, including aramid fiber woofers and silk tweeters, with aptX-HD Bluetooth and built-in power amps, delivering impressive audio quality. Its versatility shines with multiple connection options, making it ideal for various uses and audiophiles. Furthermore, its built-in analog power amplifiers provide a warm, pure tone, setting it apart from digital counterparts.

Now, our guide will never be complete without a smartphone, and one of the phones that have intrigued me was the Nothing Phone 2 (P38,241). It has gotten a lot of positive reviews and if you want to surprise your significant techie with a different kind of phone, this might be it. The Nothing 2.0 stands out for its unique Glyph Interface, allowing users to customize light and sound sequences for notifications and contacts. It features a 50 MP dual rear camera and a 32 MP front camera that translates into outstanding photos. Its camera capabilities include Advanced HDR and 4K video recording. The device boasts a 6.7” flexible OLED display with LTPO technology and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for powerful performance. Additionally, the smartphone emphasizes sustainability with recycled materials and efficient manufacturing processes. This device is designed to offer a feature-rich and eco-friendly smartphone experience.

Now, since I can’t fit all the devices I’ve added to my wishlist, I’ll just mention them so that you can ask about them when you visit their stores both offline and online.

Urbanears was one of the first good earbuds that I had because of its good sound quality, affordable price and color choices. If you are getting a gift for someone younger, the Urbanears Boo Tip True Wireless Earphones (P3,490) is a good choice. Nothing screams GenZ than their Dirty Tangerine and Cosmic Pink colors. It’s also made from 91 percent recycled plastics (bottles, air conditioner units and other junk), and come with silicone tips and 30 hours of playtime. If you want an even more sustainable pair, there’s the Urbanears Boo that’s made from 97 percent recycled plastics. You also get 30 hours of playtime and plays for up to 4.5 hours straight. It also supports dual noise filtering microphones on each earbud that ensure clear conversations—even in noisy places. It even works when using just one earbud.

Now, if your significant techie is also into an active lifestyle, the Shokz Bone Conduction Headphones is a refreshing alternative to the traditional TWS earbuds. As the only approved headphone brand by England Athletics and the winner of the 2020 Men’s Health Fitness Awards, they have proven their excellence.

The Shokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones (P4,490) was created with versatility in mind and designed for everyday use, bringing you the best-in-class bone conduction technology, signature open-ear design, and comfortable, safe listening at a cost-effective price. Unlike other headphones that cover your ears, Shokz leave your ears completely open for total awareness of surroundings for a safe and connected listening experience. It’s powered by patented 7th generation bone conduction and PremiumPitch 2.0, the unique structure of OpenMove’s earhook compliments the transducer’s ability to deliver precise and balanced audio, optimal volume, and rich bass. Its IP55 rated so you don’t have to worry about the elements and with nothing inside or over your ears, the open-ear, lightweight (29g) design ensures all-day comfort.

If you want an even better option, there’s the Shokz OpenRun Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones (P7,490). This is their lightest headphones to date and engineered with outstanding sound, long-lasting battery, and Quick Charge to keep you aware and motivated while you power through any workout.

